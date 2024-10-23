Vajram Electric Ltd. gears up for fundraising to expand manufacturing facilities

Vajram Electric Ltd., a leading player in India’s electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing sector, is gearing up to raise funds as part of an ambitious expansion plan. The funds will be utilized to enhance production capacity and modernize its manufacturing facility, enabling the company to meet the rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles both domestically and internationally. Chandra Mouli, CEO of Vajram Electric Ltd.

With the global adoption of electric vehicles on the rise, Vajram Electric aims to position itself as a preferred partner for automotive giants like Acer Electric and Daewoo Motors. By expanding its manufacturing capabilities, the company seeks to establish a stronger foothold in the global EV market, delivering cutting-edge products while remaining at the forefront of innovation.

Vajram Electric’s expansion plan focuses on modernizing existing infrastructure, increasing production lines, and integrating state-of-the-art technology. The new capital will enable the company to scale operations and meet heightened demands from both Indian and international markets, including high-profile clients such as Acer Electric and Daewoo Motors. This initiative aims not only to increase output but also to embrace the latest technological advancements, including automation, energy efficiency, and smart manufacturing processes. These efforts will enhance overall efficiency and enable the production of a diverse range of electric vehicles tailored to the varying needs of global consumers.

The electric vehicle industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with many countries advocating for a shift toward sustainable mobility. Global brands like Acer Electric and Daewoo Motors are actively seeking reliable manufacturing partners to support their EV production. Vajram Electric Ltd.’s expansion comes at an opportune time, as international automotive companies look to diversify their supply chains and enhance production capacity to meet the surging demand for electric vehicles.

Chandra Mouli, CEO of Vajram Electric, spoke about the expansion: "Our goal is to become a key player in the global EV ecosystem. With this expansion, we will not only increase our capacity but also deliver innovative, high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of our clients. We are committed to advancing electric mobility solutions that are sustainable, efficient, and technologically superior."

Vajram Electric Ltd.’s expansion aligns with India’s vision of becoming a global hub for electric vehicle production. As the Indian government promotes increased adoption of EVs, local manufacturers like Vajram Electric play a crucial role in driving this transition. Enhancing production capacity will not only support the domestic EV market but also bolster India’s standing in the global automotive sector.

Vajram Electric’s expansion plan reflects its commitment to sustainable growth and innovation. The funds raised will pave the way for the company to reach new heights and establish itself as a premier partner for global electric vehicle brands. By modernizing its facility and increasing production lines, Vajram is poised to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and solidify its presence in the international market.

As Vajram Electric plans for the next financial year, the company is focused on expanding its portfolio by introducing multiple innovations within the EV sector, such as electric trikes and e-cycles. Additionally, it will begin offering contract manufacturing services to other EV businesses, further diversifying its market reach and solidifying its reputation as a trusted manufacturing partner. These strategic developments aim to support the growing demand for electric vehicles while enhancing the company’s impact on the global EV industry.

Vajram Electric Mobility Ltd. is a leading electric vehicle manufacturer dedicated to delivering innovative, eco-friendly transportation solutions. The company is committed to revolutionizing the EV market through advanced technology, cutting-edge design, and sustainable practices. Specializing in electric two- and three-wheelers, as well as e-cycles, Vajram caters to the needs of both urban and rural markets, contributing to a sustainable future. Known for its commitment to innovation and quality, the company produces a wide range of EVs for both domestic and global markets. With a focus on sustainable mobility solutions, Vajram Electric is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution.



