Valentine's Day approaches, rose prices steady in Chandigarh region

As the season of love begins, the price of roses in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula has remained remarkably stable this year, much to the relief of consumers. Contrary to the usual trend of price hikes around this time in metros, florists across the tricity are reporting a steady rate for the much-loved flower. For the past few years, the weeks leading up to the day of love have seen steep price increases, often making the bouquet of red roses a luxury item for many. (Anurag Mehra/HT)

For the past few years, the weeks leading up to the day of love have seen steep price increases, often making the bouquet of red roses a luxury item for many. This time, however, prices have remained relatively unchanged, with a single rose costing anything between ₹30 and ₹60.

Owner of Mehak Florist in Sector 35, Rajesh Bhatia, says, "Social media has diminished the charm of Rose Day. We usually sell a single rose for ₹30, and the price can reach up to ₹50, depending on the demand."

Kunal Bhatia of Khoobsurat Florist concurs, saying that prices are not fluctuating that much this time. "But that's for the single rose stem. The cost can soar up to ₹250 if it's customised," he adds.

As per Rose N Petal's Bapi Paria, who was getting 250 orders ready, the flower's cost can jump up to ₹60, given the demand. "This market is highly competitive," he says.

In Mohali and Panchkula too, the price is stagnant. Satbir Singh, manager of Ferns N Petals in Mohali's Phase 5 says, "The normal rose is priced around ₹50, but there has been a rise in demand for preserved roses. Their longevity makes them costlier, usually placing a single flower above ₹900."

Roadside vendors in Panchkula have also been quoting the same price for a single rose stem. "The cost can rise in the coming days," says Nand Lal.

While prices for roses have been stable, some shops are offering discounts and value-added services to attract customers, including customised arrangements and delivery options. Retailers say such services necessitate the rise in cost.

Arushi, a Chandigarh resident, said, "I remember buying a rose for ₹100 some years ago. Thankfully, that trend has changed."