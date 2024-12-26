Very demure, very unhinged: A look back at 2024's favourite pop culture moments

As 2024 finally comes to a dramatic close, it’s time to take a stroll down memory lane and revisit the moments that had us glued to our little screens and endlessly refreshing our feeds. From viral sensations to cultural upheavals, these are the five pop culture moments that defined our year — and, let’s be honest, will probably haunt us well into 2025. Look back at 2024's favourite pop culture moments

Moo Deng

Forget influencers and A-listers — 2024’s biggest star was a pint-sized, water-loving diva named Moo Deng. This baby hippo stole hearts (and probably her handler’s sanity) with her ferocious cuteness and antics, like biting her keeper’s knee despite having no teeth. Moo Deng became such a sensation that Saturday Night Live dedicated an entire segment to her, cementing her status as the year’s undisputed breakout icon. Other animals like Ava the golden tiger and Pesto the chonky penguin tried to dethrone her, but Moo Deng reigned supreme, because let’s face it, she knew she was that girl.

“Very demure, very mindful”

What started as TikTok creator Jools Lebron’s playful catchphrase quickly became the year's motto. From captions to memes, “very demure, very mindful” swept across the internet like wildfire. At first, it was funny and relatable. But as overuse kicked in, the phrase became as unbearable as a knockoff motivational poster. By midyear, saying it was anything but mindful, so much so that we’re happy to leave it behind with 2024.

Brat Summer

Nobody expected Charli XCX to take over ‘brat summer’ with her chaotic album brat; the anthem of the season and its definitive lime green was the colour of the year, showing up on everything from manicures to Kamala Harris’ campaign merch (because why not?).

Doppelgängers everywhere

2024 was the year everyone discovered their celebrity twin — or at least thought they did. Lookalike contests for Timothée Chalamet, Zayn Malik, Dev Patel, and Paul Mescal took the internet by storm, sparking endless debates over who nailed the resemblance. Some contests were endearing; others were downright unhinged (looking at you, Luigi Mangione fans). Meanwhile, Delhi’s attempt to host its own lookalike events for Bollywood stars like Abhay Deol, which fell flat, proving that not all doppelgängers are created equal.

The Luigi Mangione phenomenon

Who knew true crime could give rise to an internet thirst trap? Luigi Mangione became a viral antihero after being named the prime suspect in the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Johnson’s death. Social media exploded with memes, thirst posts, and deep dives into Mangione’s life. While the case is far from over, his internet fandom is a wild reminder of how quickly the internet can turn a murder suspect into a cult figure. Thirsty supporters? Oh, they’re not going anywhere.

2024 might not have been a year of subtlety, but it delivered unforgettable pop culture moments that left us laughing, cringing, and questioning everything. Bring it on, 2025!