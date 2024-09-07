Kam se kam alphabet hi likh dete: Internet tries to decipher contents of viral doctor's prescription

Have you ever been to the doctor's and walked out with a prescription you could decipher? If you answered yes to this question, you may just be the one the internet is looking for. Doctors, not just in India, but the world over are infamous for their handwriting which only two sets of people can decipher. They themselves and the pharmacists around the block. While what is in a prescription is at the end of the day, not for us to decipher as such, this one prescription has been going viral on the internet. Bad handwriting you can't read to save your life is commonplace for a prescription. This undecipherable however? Now that's what's making all the waves. Indecipherable doctor's prescription has the internet in splits(Photo: X/psamachar1)

The internet is losing its mind over this one prescription

The reactions of the internet have largely been hilarious when it comes to this doctor's prescription we're talking about. While some have compared the writing to that of a childs, others have gone so far as to say that the doctor in question, from Madhya Pradesh, is writing nothing at all and is simply checking if his pen is working! The reactions which have caught the attention of many then, are definitely worth a read. Some fun specimens are: "Pen chal raha hai ya nahi ..check Kar raha tha...😂", "That was me as a kid in my dad 's clinic in free time", "What ree... Doctor Just checking his Pen... 🙌", "He is Writing in Tushar Kapoor Language 😂😂", "Km se km Alphabet hi likh dete doc sahab", "Inke school ke teachers ka kya haal hua hoga..aisi handwriting...decode karte karte 😂.." and "Timepass Karra hai Kya 😂😂".

Well we don't think even the most experienced pharmacist could possibly decode this one!

Do you have the slightest idea what this viral prescription might be saying?