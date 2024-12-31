Vision board your way into a successful 2025 this New Years Eve: Handy tips to keep in mind

Congratulations for successfully making it to the part of the year's sweet spot. The days of lull when everyday feels like a Friday night or a Saturday morning, time isn't real, calories don't count and you somehow find the courage to do things which at best can be categorised as 'just for the plot'. Vibes. Vision board 2025: Manifest your dream life with this simple, creative activity!

Don't you just wish the whole year could continue on like this? (well not really, that would start to suck). But how many of us have felt the immense pressure to do everything 'perfectly' as the date rolls onto January 1. And more often than not, our sky high expectations of what our first day of the year is 'supposed' to look like ends up messing with the actual experience. If you're one of those people already worried about waking up on time, getting your workout in, eating healthy meals, overperforming at work, looking your best...etcetera, etcetera, the list is truly endless, this might actually help you. A lot of the pressure that we inadvertently end up putting on the first day of the year, might actually lose its edge if we put our intentions in place, in the flesh, a little bit before it. Now not only does a vision board fit the bill of this, but the exercise of crafting it, with a glass of wine, your favourite playlist, comfy jammies and your closest friends is the perfect 31st night plan!

So what exactly is a vision board?

If it's not booming on your social media handles, we're sure you're living under a rock. Vision boards aren't exactly new. Those into manifestation and energetic work have been using vision boards to realise their dream life, for a while now. It's pretty simple. And there aren't very many rules. It can be digital, or a literal physical board. And it can have whatever your heart desires. Now for the amount of time we spend on our screens all day, getting the fevicol out and actually cutting up photos, either printed from Pinterest or scooped out of your stack of old magazines and sticking them up on a canvas board, may end up being more therapeutic than you think.

The trick is, that you think about what you want the year to look like but once you start making your board, you let your intuition guide you. Pick the photos you feel most drawn to, the ones that elicit a 'aha' reaction in your brain or make you think. And there's no limit. Want a loving relationship? Put up some lovey-couples. Want to excel at your career? A power suit slapped on the board will do the trick. Want to workout more? Well there's enough inspiration on the internet. Want more money? Literally paste a printout of the word 'wealth' across the centre. The possibilities are endless. You can be as vague or as specific as you like, depending on how much this motivates you.

And just for that little push, vision boards and even vision board parties are actually very on trend this time around. So what are you waiting for? Get pasting!