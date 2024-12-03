Watch Yeontan and V grow up together; unseen pictures of young Yeontan with all the BTS members

V, also known as Taehyung of BTS, recently shared the heartbreaking news of his beloved dog Yeontan's passing on Instagram. For those who have followed his career, it was clear that the little black and gold Pomeranian was not just a pet, but a companion who played a significant role in the singer's life and journey to stardom. Yeontan had been by V’s side for seven years, growing up with him as he transitioned from a rookie idol to one of the most celebrated figures in the music industry. Yeontan and V

V’s heartfelt message on social media captured the sorrow of his loss. In his post, he expressed his deep sadness but also shared his gratitude for the love and support of his fans. He wrote: “Hello ARMY, hope you are having a warm holiday? I'm glad the weather isn't hot yet! It's been a long time since I'm greeting the army with a song. As well as Hyoshin's song with my favourite brother, and Canon with Tom Crosby, whom I admire so much, I remember the fun memories have passed while preparing. So it's already December this year.”

A young Yeontan

“Actually, I'm posting this today because Yeontan recently went on a long trip with dogs. I thought a lot about how to tell the story, but I think it's right to tell all of you who have sent me so much love so far, so I decided to share the news. I would appreciate it if the ARMYs could remind Yeontan to be happy even in the stars. I wish you a warm end of the year where you can say I love you to the loved ones around you once more. I hope the army members will always be healthy until the day we meet again! I love you thank you,” he continued.

What happened?

Yeontan’s significance in V's life goes beyond being a mere pet. As V's journey with BTS unfolded, Yeontan was a constant presence, offering comfort and companionship during both the highs and lows of his career. In a 2023 episode of Pixid, V shared the difficult reality of Yeontan’s health struggles. He revealed that his dog had faced severe heart issues, and underwent two unsuccessful surgeries. V explained, “Tan has a bad heart and had surgery twice. But both times it was unsuccessful. Every time it was unsuccessful, he could have died during the surgery. But his will kept him alive. I was so grateful that he fought for his life.”

A young Tae with Yeontan

Yeontan's relationship with BTS members and AMRY

For many AMRY and members of the band, Yeontan wasn't just Taehyung’s loyal companion; he was also the unofficial eighth member of BTS. Often referred to as “Tannie” by the group, Yeontan’s presence was deeply woven into the fabric of BTS’s journey.

Yeontan with Jimin and Jimin

Hobi and Jungkook, particularly, were rather fond of Yeontan and there's even a clip from the Burn the Stage movie where they can be seen lovingly playing with the pom.

Over the years, Yeontan became a symbol of loyalty and love for V, often appearing in social media posts and even accompanying him on BTS schedules.

Fans adored the pair, often sharing their own messages of love for the dog and showing support for V. After the news of his passing, many fans showed up in support. “Seeing how much Tae loved his little fur baby was the absolute sweetest. Tannie brought so much joy and happiness to Taehyung and it breaks my heart that he’s gone,” said one. Another posted a thread on X showing the little puppy growing up.

As V embarks on his mandatory military service, which began in December 2023, the timing of Yeontan’s passing adds an emotional layer to his experience. Yeontan was more than just a pet, and in celebrating the little K-pup's life as well as the unwavering support he provided to V, we are reminded of the profound connection between humans and animals.