Weekly Horoscope: How the first quarter moon and Neptune in Aries will shape your week

The universe has big plans for you this week. It begins with a first quarter moon in Taurus, bringing a few reality checks and small delays that may nudge you to rethink your approach. In true Taurus fashion, these lessons feel personal since they're linked to money, comfort, or self-worth. The key is to stay patient and flexible; progress now comes from choosing long-term stability over short-term control. Weekly Horoscope

Then, on January 26, Neptune shifts into Aries for the first time in more than a century, kicking off a powerful 13-year cycle. This rare transit blends dreams with action, inspiring every sign to move forward with confidence. Here’s what it means for you this week:

Aries Sun & Rising

This is your moment, Aries. With Neptune entering your sign, you’re being handed the creative reins of your life. Your dreams feel more tangible, your vision more vivid. But don’t rush because manifestation takes patience. Use the Leo full moon on February 1 to celebrate creativity and joy without letting ego get in the way. Stay open, playful, and grounded.

Taurus Sun & Rising

Taurus, a quiet transformation begins within. Neptune activates your healing and rest sector, urging a deep emotional reset. Dreams may feel more vivid, and your intuition is sharp. Take rest seriously and trust your inner voice. The Leo full moon may bring turning points at home or with family. Lead with empathy, not pride.

Gemini Sun & Rising

Gemini, your social life gets a cosmic refresh. Neptune lights up your friendship and goals sector, inviting new collaborations and creative visions. Dream big but stay realistic about who’s in your corner. The Leo full moon boosts your communication game. Speak your truth and share ideas that inspire others.

Cancer Sun & Rising

Cancer, Neptune energises your career and public image. You’re envisioning a future that feels meaningful and authentic. Just be cautious of over-idealising roles or people at work. The Leo full moon highlights finances and self-worth. Own your value without chasing validation. Confidence brings real abundance now.

Leo Sun & Rising

Leo, expansion calls. Neptune in Aries opens a 13-year era of travel, learning, and belief shifts. You’re craving experiences that stretch your spirit and creativity. The full moon in your sign on February 1 is your spotlight moment. Show up fully, but stay humble.

Virgo Sun & Rising

Virgo, Neptune moves through your intimacy and shared-resources zone. This brings deep emotional growth and vulnerability. Boundaries matter now; honesty and self-trust are key. The Leo full moon encourages rest and emotional release. Don’t overanalyse healing, let it flow naturally.

Libra Sun & Rising

Libra, your approach to love and partnership transforms. Neptune in Aries brings idealism and romance but also tests boundaries. Believe in soulful connections, but don’t lose yourself in them. The Leo full moon brings clarity about friendships and alliances. Trust those who show up for you without needing approval.

Scorpio Sun & Rising

Scorpio, Neptune reimagines your work and wellness routines. It’s time to align daily life with what truly fulfils you. Avoid burnout by focusing on purpose, not perfection. The Leo full moon highlights your career. Recognition arrives if you’ve led with integrity, not control.

Sagittarius Sun & Rising

Sagittarius, your creative spark returns in full force. Neptune inspires joy, art, and romance. Your main-character energy is back. But stay grounded; not every passion is meant to last. The Leo full moon expands your worldview. Travel, learning, or bold new ideas may take centre stage.

Capricorn Sun & Rising

Capricorn, Neptune activates your home and family zone. Emotional foundations are shifting, asking you to redefine what ‘home’ truly means. Let go of control and allow change to shape your next chapter. The Leo full moon brings healing around shared resources and emotional security.

Aquarius Sun & Rising

Aquarius, Neptune awakens your communication and creative voice. You’re inspired to share your ideas and stories widely. Just avoid scattering your energy. The Leo full moon lights up your relationship sector, revealing who truly supports your growth and who drains your spark.

Pisces Sun & Rising

Pisces, with Neptune, your ruler, entering Aries, your relationship with money and self-worth transforms. Believe you deserve abundance without guilt. The Leo full moon enhances health and productivity; small wins matter. Align effort with self-belief, and long-term rewards will follow.