 A no-nonsense summer guide for healthy hair - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

A no-nonsense summer guide for healthy hair

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2024 06:10 PM IST

With sweltering temperatures on the rise, it is more important than ever to take care of your health hair, the right way.

Summer can wreak havoc not only on the internal functions of the body but also impact skin and hair health. Just like skin, hair needs extra attention during the hot months.

Continued exposure to ultraviolet rays strips the hair of its natural oils and damages the hair cuticle, leading to breakage, split ends, and weakens the hair's protein structure.
Continued exposure to ultraviolet rays strips the hair of its natural oils and damages the hair cuticle, leading to breakage, split ends, and weakens the hair's protein structure.

How Does the Sun Affect Your Strands?

When skin is exposed to the sun, it tends to become dehydrated, which can lead to feelings of tightness. "The scalp and hair face the same challenges. Continued exposure to ultraviolet rays strips the hair of its natural oils and damages the hair cuticle, leading to breakage, split ends, and weakens the hair's protein structure," says dermatologist Dr. Bhawuk Dhir at PSRI.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Maintaining Your Mane

Dermatologist Dr. Anil KV Minz, Marengo Asia Hospital, Faridabad, recommends using mild shampoos and conditioners with a lightweight formula to battle the grease. For oily hair, he suggests using clay conditioners to keep your locks fresh. Minz also advises against using heat styling tools and wearing tight caps for long periods to avoid bacterial or fungal infections.

Food Matters

According to nutritionist Kavita Devgan, eating the right foods makes all the difference for healthy hair. Here's what she recommends to nourish your strands:

Protein: Protein is essential for hair growth and preventing hair fall. Pistachios, fish, poultry, eggs, milk, cheese, and soy products like tofu and tempeh have a high protein score.

Vitamin A and C: Vitamin A aids cell growth while vitamin C helps repair damaged hair. Pumpkin, amla, and leafy greens like spinach and kale are good sources for both.

Healthy Fats: Omega-3 fatty acids are important fats that help hydrate the scalp and hair. Nourish your hair with fish, avocado, chia seeds, and walnuts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Wellness / A no-nonsense summer guide for healthy hair
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On