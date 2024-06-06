A no-nonsense summer guide for healthy hair

Summer can wreak havoc not only on the internal functions of the body but also impact skin and hair health. Just like skin, hair needs extra attention during the hot months. Continued exposure to ultraviolet rays strips the hair of its natural oils and damages the hair cuticle, leading to breakage, split ends, and weakens the hair's protein structure.

How Does the Sun Affect Your Strands?

When skin is exposed to the sun, it tends to become dehydrated, which can lead to feelings of tightness. "The scalp and hair face the same challenges. Continued exposure to ultraviolet rays strips the hair of its natural oils and damages the hair cuticle, leading to breakage, split ends, and weakens the hair's protein structure," says dermatologist Dr. Bhawuk Dhir at PSRI.

Maintaining Your Mane

Dermatologist Dr. Anil KV Minz, Marengo Asia Hospital, Faridabad, recommends using mild shampoos and conditioners with a lightweight formula to battle the grease. For oily hair, he suggests using clay conditioners to keep your locks fresh. Minz also advises against using heat styling tools and wearing tight caps for long periods to avoid bacterial or fungal infections.

Food Matters

According to nutritionist Kavita Devgan, eating the right foods makes all the difference for healthy hair. Here's what she recommends to nourish your strands:

Protein: Protein is essential for hair growth and preventing hair fall. Pistachios, fish, poultry, eggs, milk, cheese, and soy products like tofu and tempeh have a high protein score.

Vitamin A and C: Vitamin A aids cell growth while vitamin C helps repair damaged hair. Pumpkin, amla, and leafy greens like spinach and kale are good sources for both.

Healthy Fats: Omega-3 fatty acids are important fats that help hydrate the scalp and hair. Nourish your hair with fish, avocado, chia seeds, and walnuts.