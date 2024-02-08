 Courteney Cox makes a case for cold water therapy - Hindustan Times
Age is no bar as Courteney Cox does a cold plunge in a bikini

Age is no bar as Courteney Cox does a cold plunge in a bikini

ByShweta Sunny
Feb 08, 2024

With benefits like relieving muscle pain, improving skin laxity and lowering stress levels, actor Courteney Cox takes the icy cold plunge in a new video

One glance at actor Courteney Cox's Instagram and it is worth noting that she doesn't shy away from trying new wellness and skincare regimes. Recently, the Friends actor tried the celebrity favourite and tried and tested ice plunge wearing just a purple string bikini and booties.

Courteney Cox (Photo: Instagram)

The popular cold plunge trend includes taking a dip in an ice bath or ice water. Known for its ability to help with fat loss, relieve muscle pain, improve skin laxity and also lower stress levels, cryotherapy is often embraced by celebrities like Kate Middleton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Kim Kardashian and Harry Styles, among others.

Courteney Cox before taking an ice water plunge

In an Instagram photo dump shared by Cox, the actor can be seen getting ready to take a quick dip in the ice bath in a video. Keeping it candid about the realities of cold water immersion, she spoke about getting a cold feet about the dip, in a literal way! Sporting a pair of neoprene socks, she is seen asking, “Is this cheating? Because your feet get really cold."

Cox's fans immediately reacted to her in the comments section, with one user writing, “It's not cheating! I do it too!!!!” Another follower replied, “My feet are always really cold...i think i need to invest in whatever those sock things are.”

It is not the first time the 59-year-old actor has tried a new wellness practice as last year, she had opened up about her past experience with facial fillers and how she felt pressured to look more youthful.

