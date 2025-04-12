Are homemade skin gummies worth the hype?

They're glossy, fruity, and taking over social media. Homemade gelatin gummies, made with juice or herbal teas, are being touted as the next big thing in beauty. On Instagram alone, the hashtag #collagengummies has racked up over 10.3k views, with creators claiming they help with skin firmness, hair growth, and even gut health. But can something so simple really deliver visible results? All about homemade skincare gummies

What gelatin actually does for your skin

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body. It holds skin, joints, and connective tissues together and is made up of amino acids. Gelatin is what you get when collagen is heated and broken down. Once digested, the body absorbs the amino acids and uses them to repair or rebuild tissue, including skin.

“By increasing the matrix substance of the dermis—the skin’s supportive network of proteins—it gives the skin a smoother and more toned appearance,” says Dr Anil K V Minz, Senior Consultant, Dermatology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad. However, he adds that the process is complex. Your body needs additional nutrients like zinc, copper, magnesium, and vitamin C to effectively rebuild collagen. While gelatin may help some people, long-term studies are still needed to understand how significant these benefits are.

Are homemade gummies better than skincare supplements?

From a nutritional perspective, homemade gummies are fine. However, their results can be limited. Gelatin’s amino acid profile can support skin health, but experts say the concentration in gummies is usually lower than in targeted skincare supplements. Store-bought collagen peptides, for example, are formulated to be more bioavailable and have shown better effects on elasticity and hydration in clinical trials.

“Homemade gelatin gummies may serve as a supplementary option, but clinical treatments aimed at stimulating collagen are usually more effective when it comes to visible skin results,” says Dr Kanu Verma, Visiting Consultant, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Aakash Healthcare. That includes facials, lasers, or injectables prescribed by a dermatologist.

Topical collagen versus eating it

Collagen creams and serums usually don’t reach the deeper layers of the skin, so their effects are mostly surface-level. Oral intake, particularly in peptide form, allows for deeper support by providing the raw materials your body needs to create new collagen. However, visible skin improvements still take time, and the results can vary.

Gut health might be the link

One indirect benefit of eating gelatin could be its effect on digestion. It contains glycine, an amino acid known to help maintain the gut lining. And when gut health improves, so does nutrient absorption. This can have a positive impact on overall skin clarity and tone.

“Gelatin may support skin health indirectly by enhancing gut health, which is often reflected in better skin condition,” says Dr Vishakha Shantanu Dhord, Consultant Dermatologist at Kaya Limited.

What to keep in mind before adding it to your routine

For most people, gelatin is safe in moderate amounts. “Consuming large amounts of gelatin may lead to digestive issues, especially for those with sensitive stomachs," adds Dr Dhord. But it’s important to remember that it is animal-derived and not vegetarian. There is currently no plant-based source of real gelatin or collagen, even if some gummies are misleadingly labelled. Also, overly sweetened versions may cancel out potential skin benefits by contributing to inflammation.