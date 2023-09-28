Ayurvedic interventions for PCOS

A lifestyle disease that presents itself in women, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has many symptoms like irregular periods, hair growth, acne, weight gain and more. According to the World Health Organisation statistics, an estimated 70% of affected women remain undiagnosed, worldwide.

An estimated 70% of women with PCOS remain undiagnosed, worldwide(Shutterstock)

While it’s believed that there is no cure to the disease, there are ways to keep it under control. People may also opt for the Ayurveda route and Dr Neha Sule, Ayurveda expert, Aayush Bharat, says, “The treatment for PCOS involves balancing the tridosha — vata, pitta and kapha doshas, along with removing imbalances. This can be done through personalised medication, dietary changes, stress-reduction techniques and lifestyle changes.”

As September is recognised as the National PCOS Awareness Month, we look at how Ayurveda can help keep PCOS under control.

How to treat PCOS with Ayurveda?

“The first line of treatment is shuddhi that means detoxification. Then comes shakti that strengthens your reproductive system. Ama gets accumulated in the ovaries and strotas of the body, and have to be eliminated. The last step is to balance all the hormones that are responsible for ovulation, activation of the ovaries to overcome the resistance and setting periods into a rhythm and boosting the immunity of the reproductive system,” says Dr Gauri More, senior doctor, Gynoveda.

Dr Sule, says, “To get the best results, you need to curb your cravings, avoid processed foods, limit intake of refined sugars, processed carbohydrates, and unhealthy fats. Instead, consume herbal teas on a regular basis as it will help keep your blood sugar levels stable.”

Ayurvedic treatment for PCOS can be initiated at any stage of the disease (Shutterstock)

Get it right!

If you are suffering from PCOS, it is recommended to get on a treatment plan early on. Dr Sule shares, “Ayurvedic treatment for PCOS can be initiated at any stage of the disease. However, it is generally recommended to initiate treatment as soon as possible. An early intervention may help to reduce the exacerbation of symptoms and other complications caused by PCOS.”

To see improvements, one needs to be a little patient, explains Dr More. She adds, “It will always depend upon the severity of your PCOS. But within 90 days you can see a noticeable improvement.”

‘Ayurveda helped me’

Pari Agnihotri, a consultant from mumbai, says, “I was diagnosed with PCOS around 10 years ago. I had undergone hormonal therapy for almost three years, which had a lot of side-effects on my body. So I stopped it. With Ayurveda, my cystic acne was reduced, periods regularised, weight came under control and the darkening of the neck area also reduced. I began to feel energetic.”

Ayurvedic herbs used for treating PCOS

Ashwagandha helps in reducing stress and anxiety (Shutterstock)

Shatavari is used to regulate menstrual cycle, enhance fertility and support hormonal balance in women.

Turmeric is a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant herb. It can help reduce inflammation associated with PCOS and support overall health.

Fenugreek seeds help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity (Shutterstock)

Gudmar is known for its potential to improve insulin resistance.

Neem has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties (Shutterstock)

Vidarikand is used in Ayurveda to regulate menstrual cycles and support hormonal balance.

Triphala — a combination of amalaki, bibhitaki and haritaki — is used to aid digestion, detoxify the body and help with weight management (Shutterstock)

Yashtimadhu can help regulate hormones and reduce symptoms like acne and hirsutism in PCOS.

Guggul improves lipid metabolism (breakdown and storage of fats).

