TAKE THE YOGA ROUTE FOR PCOS

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal problems that women face. It is a lifestyle disease that involves irregular periods, excess hair growth, darkness of the skin, hormonal acne, among others and the month of September is observed as PCOS Awareness Month. A woman doing yoga(Shutterstock)

While modern medicine doesn’t have a one-stop solution to this disease, yoga can offer some relief. Amrita Sharma Tongia, head of The Yoga Institute, Malad, says, “With regular practice, yoga can stretch and strengthen the pelvis, while relieving some of the pain and symptoms. Yoga helps to increase the blood flow to the pelvic region and can be done at any time of the day, But one should practice yoga before your meals or after a gap of at least two hours.”

Many experts believe yoga is a holistic approach to help manage any ailments or disorders. “Apart from asanas, you can also perform breathing exercises such as kapalbhati. We can also try to change our lifestyle, including food and work habits,” says Vinam Bhagat, yoga practitioner.

With any major lifestyle change, it can take time to see results. Tongia says, “Nothing works instantly, not even instant noodles. It’s said that it takes 21 days of diligent practice for something to form a habit. Give yourself and your body time to get accustomed to the practice and you will see changes at the physical, mental and emotional level in three to four months.”

Bhagat also adds that it is important to seek medical attention with PCOS. “Go to the doctor as soon as you see any signs or symptoms of PCOS. Especially with teenagers who have hit puberty, it is important to begin treatment as early as possible,” shares Bhagat.

Butterfly Pose

Butterfly pose(Shutterstock)

Sit on the mat with your legs stretched out in front of you.

Join your legs at the soles of your feet.

Grab your feet and slowly, as per capacity, try to bring the heels close to the pelvic region. Gently push the knees towards the floor.

Since the knees are spread apart in this asana, it directly targets the hip joint and helps to open it up.

After one to two minutes, slowly release the feet and relax.

Garland Pose

Garland pose(Shutterstock)

For malasana, squat down with some distance between the legs.

Bring your palms together in namaskar position and with the elbows try to keep the knees apart.

This asana will open the hip joint.

Stay in this position as long as you are comfortable or for 50 to 60 seconds.

Slowly, while inhaling, release the pose and come back to the starting position.

Bow Pose

Bow pose(Shutterstock)

Lie on your stomach and slowly raise your head and neck a few inches at a time. Simultaneously, bend your legs at the knees.

Grasp your ankles and inhale, while raising your head upwards and arching your spine.

Maintain this pose for six seconds

Exhale and return to the starting position by bringing the head down and release your ankles.

Bridge Pose

Bridge pose(Shutterstock)

Lie flat on the mat.

Bend your knees, keep your feet hip-width apart and the knees should be in line with your feet.

Arms to be placed parallel to your body, palm facing down.

Inhaling, lift your hip by pushing the pelvis, lower back and sternum up and push your feet down.

Slowly, roll your shoulders in and touch your chest to your chin, without bringing the chin down.

Maintain your balance with your shoulders, arms and feet. Breathe normally for six seconds. Slowly release the pose by bringing your shoulders and hips down.

Cobra Pose

Cobra pose(Shutterstock)

On your mat, lie down on your stomach.

Bend your arms at the elbows and place the palms facing down near your chest and keep your elbows close to your body.

Inhale and raise your head and neck up towards the ceiling. Raise your upper body till the navel and keep your feet together.

Hold this position for six seconds.

Exhale and bring your head, neck and torso down to rest on the mat.

