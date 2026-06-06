Beyond the feed: Why breast milk donation is gaining ground

When singer Jankee Parekh, wife of actor Nakuul Mehta, recently shared that she donated 90 packets of her stored breast milk to a milk bank, she wasn’t prepared for how emotional it would feel. She wrote, “Bag after bag. Labelling, storing, making space… and a part of me always felt maybe my baby would need it someday.” While her baby grew and started eating solid food, she decided to donate the milk to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) babies.

Breast milk donation is turning personal surplus into shared support.

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She’s not alone. Badminton player Jwala Gutta also shared that she donated nearly 60 litres. Even Serena Williams had mentioned that she anonymously donated her surplus breastmilk stash during a trip. But beyond the headlines, experts say the need is urgent and very real.

Why breast milk donation matters

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{{^usCountry}} For many newborns, especially premature and low-birth-weight babies, breast milk isn’t just nutrition; it’s critical care. What makes breast milk donation powerful is its ripple effect. 100 ml of donor milk can support a tiny 1 kg baby for days, potentially helping multiple infants in critical care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many newborns, especially premature and low-birth-weight babies, breast milk isn’t just nutrition; it’s critical care. What makes breast milk donation powerful is its ripple effect. 100 ml of donor milk can support a tiny 1 kg baby for days, potentially helping multiple infants in critical care. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Donor breast milk is called ‘liquid medicine’ for premature babies,” says Dr Vidya Shetty, HOD, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane. “It contains antibodies, enzymes, and nutrients that protect newborns from serious infections, improve gut health, and support brain development.” In fragile infants, it can even reduce life-threatening complications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Donor breast milk is called ‘liquid medicine’ for premature babies,” says Dr Vidya Shetty, HOD, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane. “It contains antibodies, enzymes, and nutrients that protect newborns from serious infections, improve gut health, and support brain development.” In fragile infants, it can even reduce life-threatening complications. {{/usCountry}}

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Global health bodies like the World Health Organization recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, but acknowledge that in cases where this isn’t possible, safely expressed milk or donor milk can help bridge the gap. Human milk banks play a crucial role here. The need arises because not all mothers are able to breastfeed immediately. “Temporary low milk supply is more common than many people think,” adds Dr Shetty, citing reasons like difficult deliveries, C-sections, stress, hormonal issues, and preterm births. She adds, “In NICU, it fills a critical gap when a mother’s own milk is not available,” she says.

A limited milk bank network

While awareness is increasing, India still faces a demand-supply mismatch. Despite the first human milk bank in India being set up in 1989, growth hasn’t kept pace. According to the Press Information Bureau, while India has close to 100 human milk banks, they haven’t kept pace with the rising need driven by increasing NICU admissions and premature births. Delhi alone has government milk banks at Lady Hardinge Medical College, AIIMS, and Safdarjung Hospital, along with a private bank by Fortis La Femme, but experts say more donors are needed to meet demand.

Who can donate?

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Doctors emphasise that donation is open to many, but with strict safeguards. “Healthy lactating mothers with excess milk can donate, provided they are screened and free from infections,” explains Dr Anita Soni, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai.

Donors must test negative for infections such as HIV, hepatitis B, and C, and should not be on unnecessary medication. Importantly, donation is only encouraged when a mother has more than enough milk for her own baby.

How does the process works?

Doctors also distinguish between two types of milk used in neonatal care. In hospital settings, doctors work with two kinds of breast milk - one expressed by mothers for their own babies stored for later use, and the other, known as pasteurised donor human milk, which is donated to support preterm and medically fragile infants.

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The process is structured and carefully monitored. After screening, mothers signed an informed consent. Milk is expressed using breast pumps into sterile containers, then pasteurised and stored in deep freezers. “There’s zero room for error - samples are tested at every stage, and only fully safe, contamination-free milk is stored and distributed,” says Dr Soni.

She also cautions against informal sharing. “Milk exchange through social media is not recommended. It’s much safer to rely on certified milk banks where proper screening is done.”

For those with oversupply, donation can also be physically and emotionally beneficial. “The more you express, the more milk the body produces,” explains Dr Soni, adding that the fear of ‘running out’ is largely a myth.

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