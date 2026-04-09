...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Cortisol Face’ is all over your feed, but what does it mean?

Everyone is talking about 'cortisol face' on social media. We talked to experts who broke down the truth behind the viral term.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 04:12 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

A puffy face after a long week, under-eyes that don’t quite bounce back, skin that looks dull for no clear reason - welcome to what the internet now calls “cortisol face.” The term has now gone viral, with experts now saying that the term oversimplifies a complex hormonal system.

How stress shows up on your face

Beyond puffiness, stress can also accelerate collagen breakdown, weaken skin structure.

Stress does leave its mark on the face, and it doesn’t look the same for everyone. Dermatologists say the face is often the first place chronic stress shows. “The ‘cortisol face’ trend is the internet’s crude shorthand for a real phenomenon: chronic stress accelerates aging,” said Dr Satish Bhatia, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Indian Cancer Society, Mumbai.

And this is often a combination of subtle, visible changes - puffiness around the cheeks and under-eyes, sudden acne flare-ups, dullness, and early fine lines appearing together. “Cortisol affects how salt and water move in tissues, which can lead to fluid retention. This shows up on the face as puffiness - often around the cheekbones or under the eyes," he explained. Beyond puffiness, stress can also accelerate collagen breakdown, weaken skin structure, and trigger low-grade inflammation that contributes to fine lines, uneven texture, and that unmistakable ‘fatigued’ look.

"'Cortisol face’ is not a formal medical diagnosis; it is mainly a social media term. Visible facial changes linked to cortisol are associated with conditions such as Cushing’s syndrome, in which patients may develop a rounded or ‘moon’ face along with symptoms such as muscle weakness, high blood pressure, or diabetes. A puffy face alone is nonspecific and may simply reflect sleep loss, salt intake, weight gain, allergies, or fluid retention," said Dr David Chandy, Director of Endocrinology at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai.

Regulating Cortisol

Experts state there is no overnight solution and no miracle product. What does help is going back to basics. “Healthy habits such as good sleep, regular exercise, a balanced diet, and stress management can help regulate cortisol naturally. Equally important is knowing what not to fall for. Viral cortisol-lowering hacks and supplements often lack scientific backing and, in some cases, may do more harm than good,” says Dr Satish Koul, Principal Director & Unit Head - Internal Medicine, Fortis Gurgaon.

 
stress
Home / HTCity / Wellness / ‘Cortisol Face’ is all over your feed, but what does it mean?
Home / HTCity / Wellness / ‘Cortisol Face’ is all over your feed, but what does it mean?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.