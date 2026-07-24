How to pack your protest-day medical kit

If you’re planning to join the ongoing students-led protests happening around the country over the paper leak controversies, carrying a small medical kit can help you stay safe, especially during long hours outdoors. While free medical camps at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar are assisting protesters, those with chronic conditions, such as asthma and diabetes, should keep their own medicines handy.

Long hours, crowds and changing conditions can take a toll.

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“People showing up at the protest or any large public gathering should carry a small medical essentials kit to manage minor health issues until medical help is available,” says Dr KS Harshith, Internal medicine consultant at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru.

He advises people with asthma or diabetes to be extra cautious and warns against taking strong antibiotics or painkillers without medical advice. “Keep emergency contact details, identification and any essential medicines with you, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions,” he adds.

Do's and don’ts

Actor Shabana Azmi, who recently attended the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi, suffered an asthma attack after exposure to tear gas. Fortunately, she had her inhaler and used it at the first sign of symptoms. If you have asthma or diabetes, it’s important to be prepared.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Aahnaa Sharma, general practitioner, shares a few precautions. For diabetes patients: Carry a portable glucometer

Do not skip meals

Carry fast-acting carbohydrates (juice, glucose, biscuits) For asthma patients: Wear a good-grade mask, preferably N-95

Carry an inhaler

Don’t ignore early attack signs

Rush to the nearest medical help Must haves: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Aahnaa Sharma, general practitioner, shares a few precautions. For diabetes patients: Carry a portable glucometer

Do not skip meals

Carry fast-acting carbohydrates (juice, glucose, biscuits) For asthma patients: Wear a good-grade mask, preferably N-95

Carry an inhaler

Don’t ignore early attack signs

Rush to the nearest medical help Must haves: {{/usCountry}}

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Dr KS Harshith suggests

Basic first aid items

Adhesive bandages

Sterile gauze

Antiseptic wipes and creams

Crepe wrap bandage

Reusable water bottle with normal saline/plain water for eye wash

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Medicines

Paracetamol for fever or discomfort

Antihistamines for allergic reactions

Emergency allergy dose if a clinician already told them to

Protein bars

(Written by Dhanvie Sharma)