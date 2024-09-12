Hugh Jackman flaunts six-pack abs at 55: Fitness experts reveal how to stay toned post 50s

Hugh Jackman’s Instagram post flaunting his chiseled abs at 55 has left many wondering: is it really possible to achieve a fit and toned physique at that age? We turned to experts to find out if six-pack abs and overall fitness are within reach for those in their 50s. Garima Goyal, Clinical dietician says, “As we age, muscle loss becomes more noticeable, but staying active, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly can help slow this decline. The condition known as “sarcopenia,” where muscle mass decreases with age, can be effectively managed through proper exercise and nutrition.”

Improving fitness as you age

Achieving abs at any age requires a commitment to both exercise and diet. While genetics can play a role, being consistent with a structured workout routine is critical. As we age, our bodies undergo changes that impact muscle mass, bone density, and metabolism.

However, Jashan Vij, health and fat loss coach explains that with regular exercise and a balanced diet, these effects can be mitigated. “Strength training is crucial for maintaining muscle mass and improving bone health,” he says. “Cardiovascular exercises like walking or cycling help improve heart health, while stretching promotes flexibility and reduces injury risk.”

Drishya Ale, Paras health, Gurugram also talks about the importance of focusing on strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular health. “A well-rounded fitness routine should include low-impact activities that are easier on the joints, as well as regular recovery periods to prevent overtraining,” she explains. “Consistency is key. By adapting your routine to suit your body’s needs, you can achieve significant improvements in fitness.”

Chiseled body is achievable without a trainer

Achieving six-pack abs and chisled body without a personal trainer is possible, but it requires discipline and knowledge. Both Ale and Vij emphasize the importance of reducing body fat through a combination of core workouts, cardiovascular exercise, and proper nutrition. “Core exercises like planks, crunches, and leg raises help build abdominal strength, but regular cardio and resistance training are essential for fat loss,” says Jashan Vij.

Maintaining a calorie deficit and consuming enough protein are critical to supporting muscle growth and fat loss. “You don’t need a personal trainer to achieve this, but you do need to be dedicated,” Vij continues. He notes that while genetics play a role in body composition, with the right routine, most people can achieve visible abs even in their 50s. Drishya Ale agrees, adding, “A structured diet plan focusing on lean proteins, healthy fats, and whole grains can accelerate progress.”

Abs are made in the kitchen

It’s often said that abs are made in the kitchen, and this becomes even more true as you age. A proper diet is essential for reducing body fat and revealing the abdominal muscles. According to experts, a diet rich in lean protein, whole grains, vegetables, and healthy fats is crucial. In your 50s, the importance of diet in fitness cannot be overstated. “As metabolism naturally slows with age, it’s essential to follow a nutrient-dense diet to maintain muscle mass and control body fat,” advises Drishya Ale. She recommends incorporating lean proteins like chicken, fish, and legumes, along with whole grains and fiber-rich vegetables. “Healthy fats from avocados and nuts support heart health and hormonal balance, making them a key component of any fitness plan.”

Recovery is important

Recovery is equally vital for achieving fitness goals. Jashan Vij stresses the importance of rest days between workouts to allow muscles to repair and grow. “Rest is crucial, especially in your 50s. Light stretching or activities like walking can help with active recovery,” he notes. Additionally, getting enough sleep is critical for muscle recovery and overall well-being. “Listen to your body and adjust workout intensity based on your progress and fatigue levels,” adds Vij.

Tips for achieving fitness beyond middle age

1. Add activities like tai chi or balance drills to enhance stability and prevent falls.

2. Focus on exercises that mimic daily activities to improve overall functionality

3. Track your fitness progress to make necessary adjustments.

4. Incorporate stress-reducing practices like meditation or deep breathing.

5. Set realistic and adaptable fitness goals based on your evolving capabilities.

- Garima Goyal Ludhiana based, Clincal Dietician