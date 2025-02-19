Indian youth are at risk of heart disease, expert take on how to prevent it, stay healthy

Taking care of your body isn’t just about fitness and nutrition — it’s about keeping your heart healthy too. Once seen as an age-related concern, heart disease is now striking younger generations at an alarming rate. Reports of sudden heart attacks among young individuals are becoming a frequent and troubling trend. Heart disease once thought to only affect the older generation, is a grave concern for people of all ages(Adobe stock)

Dr Kayan Siodia, consultant cardiologist at P.D. Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Mumbai, highlights the growing concern: “Our data reveals that nearly 25% of heart attack patients are under the age of 40. This paints a grim picture, especially in the post-Covid-19 era, leading us to question whether there is a direct correlation.”

The numbers back this trend. A recent report by Mahajan Imaging and Labs shows a 20-30% increase in preventive cardiac screenings among individuals aged 30 to 65. This suggests a growing awareness of heart health but also raises questions about why cardiovascular risks are rising among the youth.

Why is there a Surge?

“Sedentary lifestyles, high-stress levels, rapid urbanisation and unhealthy dietary habits all contribute to this growing problem,” explains Dr Virbhan Balai, consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Manipal Hospital, Delhi. “Additionally, addictions and the excessive consumption of junk food lead to obesity and metabolic syndrome, which significantly increase the risk of heart disease.”

Family history is another major contributor. Dr Jagjeet Deshmukh, cardiologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, notes, “Some individuals are genetically predisposed to heart conditions.”

Adding to the burden is the high-pressure corporate culture, which has disrupted work-life balance. “Today’s youth face unprecedented stress — from academic demands and career uncertainties to financial pressures and social media-driven anxieties,” says Dr Prashant Pawar, consultant, Interventional Cardiologist at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, adding, “These factors collectively contribute to increased heart disease risks.”

Symptoms you shouldn’t ignore

Fatigue and chest discomfort, especially during exertion

Excessive sweating or shortness of breath

Jaw pain or radiating chest pain in the left arm

Palpitations (feeling like your heart is beating too fast or irregularly)

Dizziness or fainting spells

Swelling in the legs, ankles and feet

Why are the young more vulnerable?

Smoking, alcohol and substance abuse accelerate heart disease risk

Tobacco use leads to clogged arteries and increases the likelihood of blood clots

Excessive alcohol intake raises blood pressure and disrupts heart rhythms

Drug use, including cocaine and methamphetamines, can trigger coronary spasms, irregular heartbeats, and sudden cardiac arrest

Rising obesity rates and metabolic disorders further amplify cardiovascular risks

High levels of chronic stress contribute to inflammation, high blood pressure, and poor heart function.

Expert advice: How to protect your heart