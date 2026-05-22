Inside fashion’s luxury home gym era: $15,000 Swarovski dumbbells, designer Pilates reformers and more
Luxury houses are moving beyond fashion, designing sculptural fitness equipment that turns the home into a stylish wellness sanctuary
Luxury fashion’s latest obsession is no longer handbags or sneakers; it’s the home gym. From crystal-covered dumbbells to designer Pilates reformers and couture yoga mats, brands like Dior, Louis Vuitton, Celine, and Yves Saint Laurent are transforming fitness equipment into high-fashion lifestyle objects.
Dior: Haute Wellness
Released in May 2026, Dior’s Haute Wellness collection brings haute couture craftsmanship into the home gym. The line blends fitness, mindfulness, and sleep into a luxury lifestyle concept. Alongside metallic exercise weights and yoga accessories, the collection includes silk sleep essentials, designer Pilates mats, refillable water bottles, and a special edition wellness journal in the house’s signature cannage motif. Available through Dior boutiques and the Maison portal, prices range from $1,500 to $4,500.
Louis Vuitton: Sport & Games{{/usCountry}}
Louis Vuitton: Sport & Games{{/usCountry}}
Launched for Spring/Summer 2026, Louis Vuitton’s Sport & Games collection pushes luxury into niche athletic spaces with fuchsia yoga accessories. Blending playful outdoor recreation with high-performance materials like carbon fibre and eco-friendly cork, the line moves beyond the brand’s traditional leather-heavy aesthetic. Available at LV Maisons and online, prices start at $2,400 and go beyond $9,000 for specialised equipment.{{/usCountry}}
Launched for Spring/Summer 2026, Louis Vuitton’s Sport & Games collection pushes luxury into niche athletic spaces with fuchsia yoga accessories. Blending playful outdoor recreation with high-performance materials like carbon fibre and eco-friendly cork, the line moves beyond the brand’s traditional leather-heavy aesthetic. Available at LV Maisons and online, prices start at $2,400 and go beyond $9,000 for specialised equipment.{{/usCountry}}
PENT. x Swarovski: Embellished Collection{{/usCountry}}
PENT. x Swarovski: Embellished Collection{{/usCountry}}
Created for the 2026 luxury workout season, the PENT. x Swarovski collaboration transforms fitness equipment into collectable design objects. The collection features bespoke kettlebells, dumbbells, and training accessories finished with hand-applied Swarovski crystals, polished metals, ash wood, and stainless steel details. Designed as ultra-luxury pieces for high-end home sanctuaries, the range is available through PENT. Luxury Fitness and bespoke interior partners, with prices ranging from $3,000 to $15,000.
Celine: Maison Celine Pilates
Established as a permanent category in October 2025, Maison Celine Pilates reimagines itself as minimalist interior objects inspired by mid-century furniture. The range includes leather-upholstered reformers, sculptural Pilates chairs, luxury kettlebells, and cork yoga mats finished with signature Triomphe details. Available at select Celine stores, prices begin at $1,200 and go beyond $25,000 for large apparatuses.
Yves Saint Laurent: Rive Droite Active
Re-released in early 2025, YSL’s Rive Droite Active line transforms fitness gear into a sleek, monochrome lifestyle statement. The active line embraces a sleek all-black ‘night gym’ aesthetic with wrapped water bottles and brutalist workout equipment like dumbbells. The collection merges recovery, fashion, and performance into a monochrome luxury lifestyle. Sold exclusively at YSL Rive Droite stores and online, the collection is priced between $600 and $3,000.