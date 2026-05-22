Inside fashion’s luxury home gym era: $15,000 Swarovski dumbbells, designer Pilates reformers and more

Luxury fashion’s latest obsession is no longer handbags or sneakers; it’s the home gym. From crystal-covered dumbbells to designer Pilates reformers and couture yoga mats, brands like Dior, Louis Vuitton, Celine, and Yves Saint Laurent are transforming fitness equipment into high-fashion lifestyle objects.

Dior: Haute Wellness

Inside fashion’s luxury home gym era

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Released in May 2026, Dior’s Haute Wellness collection brings haute couture craftsmanship into the home gym. The line blends fitness, mindfulness, and sleep into a luxury lifestyle concept. Alongside metallic exercise weights and yoga accessories, the collection includes silk sleep essentials, designer Pilates mats, refillable water bottles, and a special edition wellness journal in the house’s signature cannage motif. Available through Dior boutiques and the Maison portal, prices range from $1,500 to $4,500.

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{{^usCountry}} Louis Vuitton: Sport & Games {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Louis Vuitton: Sport & Games {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Launched for Spring/Summer 2026, Louis Vuitton’s Sport & Games collection pushes luxury into niche athletic spaces with fuchsia yoga accessories. Blending playful outdoor recreation with high-performance materials like carbon fibre and eco-friendly cork, the line moves beyond the brand’s traditional leather-heavy aesthetic. Available at LV Maisons and online, prices start at $2,400 and go beyond $9,000 for specialised equipment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Launched for Spring/Summer 2026, Louis Vuitton’s Sport & Games collection pushes luxury into niche athletic spaces with fuchsia yoga accessories. Blending playful outdoor recreation with high-performance materials like carbon fibre and eco-friendly cork, the line moves beyond the brand’s traditional leather-heavy aesthetic. Available at LV Maisons and online, prices start at $2,400 and go beyond $9,000 for specialised equipment. {{/usCountry}}

Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 Sport & Games collection

{{^usCountry}} PENT. x Swarovski: Embellished Collection {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PENT. x Swarovski: Embellished Collection {{/usCountry}}

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Created for the 2026 luxury workout season, the PENT. x Swarovski collaboration transforms fitness equipment into collectable design objects. The collection features bespoke kettlebells, dumbbells, and training accessories finished with hand-applied Swarovski crystals, polished metals, ash wood, and stainless steel details. Designed as ultra-luxury pieces for high-end home sanctuaries, the range is available through PENT. Luxury Fitness and bespoke interior partners, with prices ranging from $3,000 to $15,000.

Swarovski dumbells

Celine: Maison Celine Pilates

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Established as a permanent category in October 2025, Maison Celine Pilates reimagines itself as minimalist interior objects inspired by mid-century furniture. The range includes leather-upholstered reformers, sculptural Pilates chairs, luxury kettlebells, and cork yoga mats finished with signature Triomphe details. Available at select Celine stores, prices begin at $1,200 and go beyond $25,000 for large apparatuses.

Maison Celine Pilates

Yves Saint Laurent: Rive Droite Active

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Re-released in early 2025, YSL’s Rive Droite Active line transforms fitness gear into a sleek, monochrome lifestyle statement. The active line embraces a sleek all-black ‘night gym’ aesthetic with wrapped water bottles and brutalist workout equipment like dumbbells. The collection merges recovery, fashion, and performance into a monochrome luxury lifestyle. Sold exclusively at YSL Rive Droite stores and online, the collection is priced between $600 and $3,000.

YSL’s Rive Droite Active line

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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