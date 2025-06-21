Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
International Day of Yoga: Gen Z turns to yoga for good mental health

ByAkshita Prakash
Jun 21, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Stress levels are rising, prompting more young people to turn to yoga for mental well-being. Experts weigh in.

Feeling mentally drained, anxious or restless? You’re not alone. In today’s hyper-connected world, stress levels are at an all-time high, and in response, more and more youngsters are turning to yoga in search of calm. On International Day of Yoga today, we explore how this ancient practice supports mental well-being.

Gen Z turns to yoga for good mental health(Photo: Adobe Stock)
Gen Z turns to yoga for good mental health(Photo: Adobe Stock)

While yoga is often associated with physical flexibility, research shows it’s just as powerful for cultivating mental clarity, emotional balance and inner peace. A recent study in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies found that yoga practitioners — especially those practising Ashtanga — reported significantly lower levels of depression, anxiety and stress compared to non-practitioners. This holistic approach forms the foundation of mental yoga — the integration of asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing techniques) and meditation. “Mental yoga is a powerful, yet often overlooked, dimension of this ancient practice that directly addresses our deepest yearning for mental and emotional well-being,” says Sadguru Madhusudan Sai, a mental yoga expert, adding, “It is the cultivation of a steady and calm mind. It empowers individuals to reclaim their inner sovereignty, to find joy not in external acquisitions, but in the realisation of their own inherent nature.”

Young people, in particular, benefit immensely from slowing down through yoga, notes Meher Munjal, a Delhi-based yoga teacher and sound healer at Yoga Connect. She adds, “I have observed young adults, particularly in their 20s, who have indulged in yoga for improving their mental health. It balances the energy centres and aligns body, mind and soul. Deep stretching and breathwork promote peace of mind and help regulate endorphins, leading to better decision-making and balanced mental health.” Meher also recommends Surya Namaskar as a simple yet effective daily practice. “It engages the entire body, includes spinal twists and forward bends, and can be done easily at home,” she adds.

