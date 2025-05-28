Menstrual Hygiene Day: Explore product options and hygiene tips for comfort

Let’s face it, periods don’t come with a one-size-fits-all solution. What works for your best friend might leave you uncomfortable, irritable, or worse—infection-prone. On Menstrual Hygiene Day today, the question isn’t just what’s available, but what works best for you. And when should you change it? What’s the most hygienic choice? Explore product options and hygiene tips for comfort

With a variety of menstrual products now available in India, from old-school pads to sustainable cups and high-tech period panties, we break down the best solutions.

What are the options?

Sanitary pads, tampons and cups are the main options available. Dr Shaily Sharma, Consultant Gynaecologist at Cloudnine Hospital, Faridabad, tells us about the different tools, who they are suitable for, their types and the ideal time to change them.

Sanitary Pads

These absorbent sheets are worn inside underwear and are best for beginners, teens, people with a heavy flow, or those not comfortable with internal products. It is recommended to change them every 4–6 hours, or sooner if fully soaked.

Available in a variety of options such as ultra-thin, night pads (longer), scented (though experts advise avoiding these due to irritation), and other organic and biodegradable variants.

Tampons

These cotton plugs which are inserted into the vagina to absorb blood are best for individals involved in sports, swimmers or anyone looking for less bulk and should be changes every 4-6 hours. It is advised not to go on more than 6 hours with one tampon.

The types available are regular, super, and super-plus (based on absorbency), and with or without applicators.

Cups

These are reusable medical-grade silicone cups inserted to collect blood. They can be emptied and changed every 8-12 hours, but it’s good practice to empty and clean them twice a day. After the period days are over, it is advised to wash them in boiling water to get rid of any germs and bacteria, making them suitable for the next use.

They are available in different sizes, small (for teens and light flow) and medium/Large (for heavier flow or post-childbirth).

Period panties, leggings and swimsuits: Are they safe?

Period panties are underwear designed to absorb menstrual flow and offer protection from leaks and odours. Similarly, period leggings and swimsuits are other products available for people which are leak-proof and absorbent, offering a comfortable and discreet alternative to traditional menstrual products like pads or tampons during active workouts or everyday wear.

These are generally safe when made from high-quality, breathable, and absorbent materials. “Period panties, leggings and swimsuits offer comfort and leak protection, especially for light to moderate flow or as a backup with other products. They are effective for people who prefer not to use internal products or want added protection during physical activities,” says Dr Manchanda.

Change them as needed (usually every 6–8 hours) and wash them thoroughly after each use. They are a good addition to menstrual care, provided they are used and cleaned correctly.

Hygiene tips

Maintaining hygiene is critical and should always be a priority. "Always wash your hands thoroughly before and after changing or inserting any menstrual product. If you are using a tampon or cup, ensure your nails are trimmed to avoid internal injury. For menstrual cups, sterilise them in boiling water before and after each cycle," advises Dr Rahul Manchanda, Senior Consultant (Endoscopic Gynaecology), at PSRI Hospital.

He further advises to store all products in a clean, dry place and avoid using expired or damaged products, and never share them. Clean the genital area with mild soap and water, but avoid harsh or scented products that can disrupt the natural balance.