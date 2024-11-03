Moringa - the newest Indian ingredient finding followers and making waves in the beauty industry

The festive season can bring with it the pressure to look good as you get decked up in your finery. Makeup can enhance your natural beauty, however, having a good skincare routine that makes you feel confident while bare-faced is a good practice. A lesser-known beauty secret that many beauty enthusiasts are adopting lately is moringa. With the moringa products market expected to reach USD 19.28 billion by 2030, there is a significant demand for such products. Often called ‘the miracle tree’, it is packed with essential vitamins, antioxidants, and nutrients. With the potential to transform your appearance, moringa has numerous benefits that can fight wrinkles and rejuvenate your skin. Person with a facemask made with moringa powder(unsplash)

Moringa has amino acids and essential minerals, making it a potent skincare herb(adobe stock)

The moringa tree, which produces the drumstick vegetable, is often referred to as a super antioxidant due to its powerful skin transformational properties. It is native to Asia and parts of Africa and, for centuries, it has been in use for its nutritional and medicinal properties. Some of its other benefits are its rich combination of Vitamins A, C and E, along with amino acids and essential minerals, making it a potent skincare herb. When incorporated into your skincare and beauty routine, it can shield your skin against environmental stressors. It helps enhance the skin tone when used on a regular basis.

Here are the benefits of adding moringa to your skincare:

Neutralise free radicals with antioxidants

Free radicals are one of the leading causes of premature ageing, resulting in wrinkles, fine lines, and dull skin. Moringa is rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and flavonoids, which neutralise free radicals, protecting your skin from oxidative stress. By minimising this damage, moringa slows the formation of wrinkles and fine lines, helping the skin stay firm, healthy, and youthful.

Boosts collagen production for plump skin

Collagen is a key structural protein that maintains the elasticity and firmness of your skin. As we age, collagen production declines, leading to sagging skin and wrinkles. Moringa’s Vitamin C stimulates natural collagen production, helping to improve skin texture and restore elasticity. Consistent use of collagen-boosting ingredients leads to smoother, firmer skin with fewer visible signs of ageing.

Keep skin hydrated and nourished

Ageing causes our skin to lose moisture and natural oils, which can lead to even early ageing signs. Dry skin often lacks the hydration needed to maintain elasticity and suppleness, leading to a rough texture and fine lines. Moringa oil, extracted from the seeds of the moringa tree, is an excellent natural moisturiser that deeply nourishes the skin. Moringa oil is rich in oleic acid, which penetrates into the skin’s surface and provides long-lasting hydration without clogging pores. This combination of hydration and nourishment helps to plump the skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and preventing dryness from contributing to premature ageing.

Detox and revitalise the skin

Our skin is constantly exposed to toxins, pollutants, and impurities that can clog pores, build up dead skin cells, and fasten the ageing process. Moringa acts as a natural detoxifier for the skin, helping to remove impurities and restore a healthy glow. It helps neutralise harmful toxins and supports the skin’s natural cleansing process, leaving it fresh and revitalised. The vitamins and minerals in moringa promote blood circulation, which supports skin cells receiving the nutrients and oxygen they need to regenerate and repair. It can significantly improve skin’s clarity, vitality, and ability to repair itself, resulting in brighter, more youthful skin.

Soothes inflammation and helps in skin repairs

Inflammation is a common cause of skin ageing. Chronic inflammation breaks down collagen and elastin, leading to wrinkles, fine lines, and a loss of firmness. Moringa has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe irritated skin, reduce redness, and repair damage caused by environmental stressors. Moringa has been shown to reduce inflammation and support the skin’s healing process. This soothing effect is especially beneficial for those with sensitive or mature skin, as it helps to prevent further damage while addressing existing signs of ageing.

Inputs by beauty experts Shahnaz Husain and Dr Blossom Kochhar, and Ravina Jain, skin expert