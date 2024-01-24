'My spiritual practices keep me centred'

After recently concluding a sacred pilgrimage, which is visiting all 12 Jyotirlingas in the last week of December, Amit Bhadana, writer-comedian who makes regional content on social media has recently ventured into the devotional space by launching his inaugural track, 'Woh Shri Ram Hain on his channel Bhakti Music Station. “This significant step reflects my deep spiritual connection and marks a new chapter in my life. The timeless principles and ethics of Lord Rama have served as a perennial source of inspiration for me, encouraging us to evolve into better individuals within our families and society.” Bhadana says engaging in spiritual practices often helps me find a sense of inner peace.

Sharing how spirituality changed her life, he adds, “Engaging in spiritual practices often helps me find a sense of inner peace. For me, Meditation, prayer, or mindfulness contributes to a calmer and more centered state of mind. I am an avid follower of lord Shiva and worship him twice a day. It keeps me centred and connected to the source. Additionally spiritual practices often involve stress-reducing techniques such as meditation or deep breathing. This contributes to a lower overall stress level and better stress management," says Bhadana.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

After completing his graduation, Bhadana took admission in a Law College and started pursuing law degree. “During holidays after my first year, I dubbed a video and uploaded on Facebook for fun. When I again logged after a while, there were many likes and kind comments on my video. After this little success, my friends motivated me to make more videos like this. All my Facebook videos got a positive feedback. I then made a dub of the movie 'Border' which was a substantial viral on Facebook and got more than a million views. After seeing such an overwhelming response from the people, I decided to make a little better and different content which people can watch with their families. There were times, when my family dissuaded me from my YouTube journey, urging me to take up a 'respectable,' job but with the slow and steady success it was proven that my real calling in life which is film and video making can take me places.”

Sharing tips for those who wants to follow Bhadana's suit, he says, “Deciding what content to create for my channel involves a thoughtful process. It takes into consideration my interests, skills, audience preferences, and overall goals. Also remember, building a successful YouTube channel takes time and consistency. Continuously evaluate and refine your content strategy based on what works best for both you and your audience.”