One shot at a time: Defeating Parkinson’s with badminton

A few years ago, it was a struggle for 64-year-old Nirmal Sahdev to sit for extended periods. Cut to today, and she badminton like a pro, even wining a bronze medal at a recent state-level competition. 64-year-old Nirmal Sahdev has recently won bronze in the state level badminton competition

But back in 2021, the retired banker — who was already dealing with rheumatoid arthritis — was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative Parkinson’s disease. Since it leads to motor symptoms such as tremors, rigidity, and slow movement, her doctors advised Nirmal to take up a sport to keep her joints healthy.

“My children play badminton, and my doctor was aware of this. He suggested I take it up as well,” she says, adding that she promptly joined a badminton academy in Pitampura, Delhi. Initially, Nirmal could barely put on her shoes and socks.

But with four years of training to her name, the improvement is significant. Last month, she clinched third place at a competition organised by the Divyang Para Sports Association of Delhi (affiliated with the Indian Paralympic Committee).

“My husband ensures I follow the right diet for athletes and I stick to his advice. From taking a tablet every hour, I now take half a tablet every 1.5 hours. A positive attitude and lifestyle changes are helping me manage Parkinson’s,” shares Nirmal, who is now preparing for the nationals, where she hopes for yet another podium finish.

With pre-existing arthritis and a Parkinson’s diagnosis in her 60s, Nirmal’s case was considered particularly complex. Dr Sanjay Pandey, Professor and Head of Neurology and Stroke Medicine at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad explains, “She developed a twisted right elbow and left arm, which led to the issuance of a disability certificate.”

Since the condition also contributes to mood disorders like depression and anxiety, Dr Pandey shares, “Exercise plays a crucial role in managing the disease by stimulating dopamine release, and slowing functional decline.”

Of late, there has been an alarming rise in young-onset Parkinson’s — nearly 45% cases affect individuals aged 22 to 4 — and early, holistic interventions are more important than ever. “By supporting mind and body, regular activity plays a key role in preserving long-term neurological health in those living with Parkinson’s,” Dr Pandey concludes.