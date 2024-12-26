Smart rings: The future of wearable technology

Fitness fans have been all about smartwatches for a while, but now the buzz is shifting to something a bit more low-key: smart rings. Celebs such as Alia Bhatt and Jennifer Aniston are already on board with this trend. Smart rings are sleek, functional, fashionable and minimalist in style and can still track your health and fitness activities

These sleek, minimalist devices do a lot of what smartwatches do, but in a much smaller and more discreet form. Reportedly, despite their size, they can still track your fitness and health, and the plus point is you will barely even notice they are there.

They are usually made from durable titanium; they can last for 7-10 days on a single charge. Weighing as little as 2.8 grams, they are built for continuous health tracking without the bulk. Of course, unlike smartwatches, they don’t have a screen and work through sensors, so they need to be paired with your phone or tablet to do their thing.

With several brands launching smart rings in 2024, it’s got us wondering: Are they the future of health tech, or is it all just hype?

Health insights at your fingertips

Dr Taufiq R Panjwani, a senior joint replacement and arthroscopy surgeon at Shalby Hospitals, notes, “Many of these smart rings provide an all-around view of a person’s health, from heart rate to sleep patterns, REM stages, SpO2 levels, and even ECG data. These insights help fitness enthusiasts identify areas for improvement in their lifestyles.”

Moreover, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker, the momentum for the smart ring category continues, with approximately 72,000 smart rings being shipped in India in Q2 2024, with an average price of $ 204.6 (around ₹17354).

Jitendra Chouksey, founder and CEO, FITTR, explains why smart rings are gaining traction: “Rings on fingers are positioned closer to blood vessels which also means more accuracy since they’re more sensitive. They sample heart rates and other parameters at much higher frequency making them better at calculating things like calories burnt," he says.

Adding to this, Dhiraj Singh fitness yoga expert, says, “Critical statistics such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns, activity levels, and even stress, providing a clue to the user with current health information, and with the use of AI and biometric data, smart rings provide personalised health recommendations that help in proactive well-being.”

Gaurav Gupta, founder and CEO of Gabit, explains that the consent-based data sharing feature has made smart rings attractive to medical practitioners. He says, “Our consent based data sharing feature has made it attractive for medical practitioners to suggest smart rings to their patients, bringing in a new era in healthcare with continuous health tracking. As wearables become central to preventive healthcare and lifestyle improvement, smart rings are at the forefront.”

What’s next for smart rings?

Dr Siddhant Bhargava, a fitness and nutritional expert, predicts that smart rings will soon become an indispensable part of our daily lives: “Their scope is rapidly expanding, with integration into smart home systems and health monitoring apps. Smart rings align perfectly with the modern lifestyle, where minimalism and multitasking are key. They’re not just a temporary trend; they represent the future of technology seamlessly embedded in our daily lives, enhancing both efficiency and connectivity.”

Some brands to check out:

boAt Smart Ring Gen 1 – ₹8,999

Gabit Smart Ring - ₹13,110

Pebble Iris Smart Ring – ₹5,999

Bonatra X1 Smart Ring – ₹11,863

ULTRAHUMAN Ring Air – ₹28,499

Samsung Galaxy Ring – ₹38,999

aabo AI Smart Ring – ₹13,998

Amazfit Helio Smart Ring – ₹25,999

FITTR Hart Smart Fitness Tracker Ring – ₹15,999

Voods Smart Ring – ₹4,799

Pi Ring X – ₹11,999

Noise Luna Smart Ring – ₹19,999

Remember to check your ring size, as fingers can swell, and many models are water-resistant, making them ideal for swimming or other water activities.