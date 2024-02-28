Soha Ali Khan: I read to Inaaya at night, it's a lovely time we spend together

Books are a window to the world, they can be calming and fun and make for the best wellness tools for any age. And to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, they're something she loves. Mom Soha Ali Khan shares more on why her daughter enjoys reading, how they both spend time together doing this activity and how their house has a special nook for books. Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Instagram)

‘Reading is screen-free and makes for a digital detox’

Encouraging kids to get away from the screen and read more, at the Museum of Solutions’ Peek A Book Children’s Festival recently, (Museum of Solutions)

Soha, who was at the Museum of Solutions’ Peek A Book Children’s Festival on February 24 stresses how reading to a child is a good habit. "I think, firstly, it is screen-free and hence is a digital detox. Right now, Inaaya is at an age where she is learning to read by herself. I think it helps her imagination, helps her vocabulary, helps her creativity, it helps her discipline, helps her to relax at the end of the ay. I think reading is a good habit. Though she finds it challenging, she does read books by herself in the day. But at night sometimes I read to her. It’s a lovely time that we have wherever we are in the world," says the actor.

As a parent, how does it make her feel?

Soha adds, "I do enjoy reading to Inaaya. I think I like the sound of my voice, firstly and it is our intimate time together at the end of the day when it is just her and me. We get together and read a few chapters of a book. There are times, of course, when it is not always a de-stressor because she would say one more chapter, one more chapter or something will happen in a story that triggers her and upsets her and then it’s essential to calm her down. So yes, it’s not always relaxing to read. Sometimes, you are in a rush or sometimes you have a sore throat. But it has become such a habit for us that no matter rain or shine, I must read to her every night."

'Inaaya has a large library, which is now spilling out of her bedroom'

While her little one brings back books from the school library, Soha says they have a big book collection at home, too. "Inaaya has quite a large library which is now spilling out of her bedroom. So, she now has bookshelves in her room and its now on our stairwell as well. Some of the books have which have gone out of print, she has kept them because they have fond memories. Some of the old books we recycle or donate. That way it’s nice that we get to share the books," says Soha.

Of course, there are a few favourites. Soha informs, "She loves the Thea Stilton and Eva Wingdale series as well as Ruskin Bond and other short stories. How the Onion Got its Layers by Sudha Murty and The Grand Chapati Contest by author Asha Nehemiah are some of her favourites. Some of them are more visuals, so she is drawn to the cover or the pictures."