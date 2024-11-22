Unwind with Sara Ali Khan at a special wellness and yoga retreat in Goa, only on Airbnb

For those seeking a unique wellness experience, Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Sara Ali Khan is set to host an exclusive retreat in Goa, only on Airbnb. This two-night, three-day retreat experience, curated in collaboration with Airbnb, focuses on yoga, relaxation, and mindfulness. Bookings for this retreat will open on November 27 at 10 AM IST, on airbnb.com/saraalikhan and will be available at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis to a group of four guests! Aman Bajaj, Sara Ali Khan, and Prasidha Menon

Set in a serene, nature-inspired Airbnb in Goa, the retreat is designed to nurture physical and mental well-being. Guests will participate in a yoga session hosted by Sara, offering insights into her wellness practices and daily rituals. The retreat also includes a guided nature trail to explore Goa’s lush hinterlands, rejuvenating massages, and a taste of Sara’s favourite healthy meals, including dishes such as hummus with sautéed vegetables, grilled fish or chicken, and palak paneer with roti.

Airbnb’s collaboration with the Goa Tourism Department aims to highlight the state’s lesser-known hinterlands as a tranquil alternative to its popular beaches. This retreat aligns with the government’s vision to promote high-quality tourism and foster connections between travellers and Goa’s unique culture.

The Airbnb hosting the retreat blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings. The property offers a pool and an open-air gazebo for relaxation, featuring a biophilic design, earthy tones, and ample greenery. Designed for minimalism and mindfulness, the space provides an ideal setting for unwinding and recharging.

Guests will also take home personalised memorabilia as a keepsake of the experience. The retreat accommodates four guests, and while the stay is complimentary, participants must arrange their travel to Goa.

This initiative reflects a growing trend in wellness tourism, where experiences focus on holistic well-being and meaningful connections with nature. Those interested in embracing a mindful getaway can visit airbnb.com/saraalikhan for details.