Why this salicylic acid face wash is sparking conversations online

One government skincare product has unexpectedly become the internet’s newest obsession, with a wave of viral social media posts flooding online platforms.

One government skincare product has unexpectedly become the internet’s newest obsession,

The product gaining traction is a Salicylic Acid Face Wash—available in 1% and 2% formulations—launched under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). The PMBJP is a Government of India initiative implemented by the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

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This is not the only product part of the initiative; the skincare line includes other skincare products like isotretinoin capsules as well as protein powders. You can get it by visiting the official portal at janaushadhi.gov.in and using the “Locate Kendra” page to look up stores by your state, district, or PIN code.

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{{^usCountry}} Though the face wash itself is not a brand-new release, it is just now experiencing a massive burst of viral popularity as consumers discover its disruptive pricing. Available at local Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the 1% and 2% variations are priced at just ₹46.88 and ₹65.63, respectively. This stands in stark contrast to typical branded alternatives designed to manage acne and oily skin, which normally retail between ₹150 and ₹300. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though the face wash itself is not a brand-new release, it is just now experiencing a massive burst of viral popularity as consumers discover its disruptive pricing. Available at local Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the 1% and 2% variations are priced at just ₹46.88 and ₹65.63, respectively. This stands in stark contrast to typical branded alternatives designed to manage acne and oily skin, which normally retail between ₹150 and ₹300. {{/usCountry}}

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By offering high-quality, WHO-GMP and NABL-certified generic skincare at 50% to 90% less than market rates, the initiative has sparked widespread excitement. Many have taken to social media to praise the launch. “The way the government has reduced the prices of medicine through Jan Aushadhi Kendra is really gratitude-worthy,” said one. One more said, “People were asking him about his skin care routine. He just dropped the product.😂”

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