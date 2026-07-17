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Why this salicylic acid face wash is sparking conversations online

The salicylic acid face wash available at Jan Aushadhi Kendras is sparking conversations online over its affordable price and acne-care benefits

Updated on: Jul 17, 2026 03:37 PM IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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One government skincare product has unexpectedly become the internet’s newest obsession, with a wave of viral social media posts flooding online platforms.

One government skincare product has unexpectedly become the internet’s newest obsession,
One government skincare product has unexpectedly become the internet’s newest obsession,

The product gaining traction is a Salicylic Acid Face Wash—available in 1% and 2% formulations—launched under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). The PMBJP is a Government of India initiative implemented by the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

This is not the only product part of the initiative; the skincare line includes other skincare products like isotretinoin capsules as well as protein powders. You can get it by visiting the official portal at janaushadhi.gov.in and using the “Locate Kendra” page to look up stores by your state, district, or PIN code.

By offering high-quality, WHO-GMP and NABL-certified generic skincare at 50% to 90% less than market rates, the initiative has sparked widespread excitement. Many have taken to social media to praise the launch. “The way the government has reduced the prices of medicine through Jan Aushadhi Kendra is really gratitude-worthy,” said one. One more said, “People were asking him about his skin care routine. He just dropped the product.😂”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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