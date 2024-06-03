World Bicycle Day: Midnight cycling is the muse for Mumbaikars

That City Never Sleeps has a bunch of night riders. Meet Mumbai’s midnight cyclists who go pedal pushing in the late hour to savour the sights at night. A little past 11 pm, you’ll see them ride in different areas. Says Brijesh Singh of a Mulund riders’ club, “We ride everywhere from Dadar to Worli Sea Face and Gateway of India. These nightly trails are becoming more popular you have no traffic jams or commuters and it’s also not hot.” On World Bicycle Day today, here's looking at more on this trend… Midnight cyclists love how the city's buildings and monuments such as the CSMT, get all lit up night (Mischief Treks)

One for the road! A cyclist group takes a picture at Gateway of India before they start their ride (Mulund Riders )

‘City packs a different charm at night’

Noting the popularity of this trend, Digvijay Singh Rathore of a midnight cycling group, says, “Just 10 years ago, Mumbai had just two midnight cycling groups and now there are roughly 300.”



(L-R) Karan Chawda, Vinit Kothari, Sameer at Mount Mary, Bandra

Vinit Kothari, mechanical engineer from Ghatkopar, explains why he is a regular on these nocturnal rides. “Midnight cycling picks up in summer as temperatures rise very quickly in the mornings making it tough to be outside. Plus, when you ride through the empty streets of South Bombay on a quiet night, it’s another feeling altogether; everything is so beautiful. The monuments and buildings that are lit up pack a different charm. Our favourite spots are Horniman Circle, The Asiatic Library and Mount Mary in Bandra,” he says.





Riders from Maharashtra join in

Women are increasingly taking to this. Angira Chakravartty, an Andheri-based auditor, says the midnight cycle ride her go-to de-stressor. “It’s a nice way to end the week. Plus, it’s comforting as the cycle group admins make it a safe experience for us,” she says,

It’s also attracting cyclists from all over. Saurabh Agarwal who organises rides every Saturday night informs, “We see cyclists from other parts of Maharashtra join in for the ride. It goes on until 5am on Sunday, after which they take the train and go home.”

The cyclists prefer midnight trails as there is no traffic snarls or heat



Food and trivia, too

Dessert indulgence is part of the ride. Kamiya Shaikh, software developer from Navi Mumbai, says, “We love riding to well-known spots for ice cream and aamras in summer.” Adds Digvijay, “The midnight rides also include story-telling and treasure hunts, plus trails to haunted places and trivia rides, all of which adds to the bonhomie and fun."

TIPS FOR MIDNIGHT CYCLISTS

