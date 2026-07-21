World Brain Day: How to use AI without making your brain lazy

AI chatbots have become the answer to almost everything. Can't draft an email? Ask AI. Need to understand a complex topic? Ask AI. Want meal plans, travel itineraries or even life advice? AI has you covered. The convenience is undeniable. But as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly woven into daily life, neurologists and psychiatrists are asking a different question this World Brain Day: What happens when we stop doing the thinking ourselves?

AI can answer questions in seconds, but experts say your brain still needs regular mental exercise (Adobe Stock)

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The concern isn't that AI will make people less intelligent overnight. Instead, experts say constantly outsourcing everyday mental tasks could slowly chip away at the cognitive effort that keeps memory, attention, reasoning and problem-solving sharp.

Their concerns echo findings from an April 2026 study by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, MIT, Oxford and UCLA. The study found that people who used an AI assistant to solve problems were significantly more likely to struggle once that support was removed, suggesting that while AI can boost efficiency, relying on it too much may weaken independent problem-solving.

Don't let AI become your first response

"AI should be viewed as a support tool rather than a substitute for thinking. Before asking AI for an answer, spend a few minutes trying to solve the problem yourself," says Dr S A Idrees, Consultant-Psychiatry, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining that the brain functions much like a muscle, he says, "If it is not challenged regularly, cognitive abilities such as memory, attention, problem-solving and critical thinking may gradually become less sharp." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining that the brain functions much like a muscle, he says, "If it is not challenged regularly, cognitive abilities such as memory, attention, problem-solving and critical thinking may gradually become less sharp." {{/usCountry}}

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Instead of relying on AI for every task, Dr Idrees recommends:

Try solving a problem yourself before asking AI chatbots

Spend a few minutes recalling information from memory instead of searching immediately

Analyse a problem on your own before seeking AI-generated answers

Think through possible solutions first—your brain benefits from the effort

Use AI to deepen your understanding, not replace it

Given how fast technology is moving, the conversation around AI shouldn't be driven by fear. The problem begins when AI starts doing the thinking for us, says Dr Gurucharan Adoor, Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru. "The concern begins when AI starts replacing thinking instead of supporting it. The brain works best when it is challenged. We remember information because we make an effort to understand it. We become better at making decisions because we compare options, analyse situations and sometimes even make mistakes. If every answer is handed to us instantly, those mental processes are used less often."

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Dr Adoor says AI can be a useful tool when used the right way. It can:

Explain the same concept in different ways until a student understands it

Encourage active learning and curiosity instead of passive learning

Create personalised cognitive exercises for children with ADHD that gradually increase in difficulty

Generate customised memory games and brain exercises for people with cognitive impairment

Support learning and rehabilitation, while not replacing teachers, therapists or medical care

How to give your brain a workout beyond the screen

Experts say good brain health still depends on simple, everyday habits - not just how you use AI. Dr Idrees recommends:

Read full articles instead of only AI-generated summaries

Try recalling information before searching for it online

Learn a new language or skill

Solve puzzles or play a musical instrument.Have meaningful conversations with people

Limit excessive screen time and avoid constant multitasking, which can reduce attention span.

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"AI is a powerful innovation, but your brain still needs daily exercise. Use technology to enhance your abilities, not to replace the thinking, curiosity and continuous learning that keep the brain healthy throughout life," he says.

Dr Adoor agrees, saying AI has enormous potential, but there are some things it should never replace to ensure the brain continues to get exercise throughout life.

Things AI should not replace:

Human judgement and empathy

Reading books and articles

Independent problem-solving

Real-life discussions and social interaction

Learning new skills and hobbies that keep the brain active