World Cancer Day: Why screenings should be part of your annual health target

India recorded approximately 1.46 million new cancer cases in 2022, with one in nine individuals expected to develop cancer in their lifetime. The cancer burden is projected to rise by 12.8% by 2025, making regular screenings even more critical in early detection and treatment. Every year, many individuals rely on routine blood tests as part of their annual health check-up, assuming these will detect cancer in its early stages. While blood tests may be useful in some cases, not all cancers manifest in the blood, especially in their initial stages. Cancer originates in an organ and begins affecting its function long before any signs appear in blood reports. By the time it is detectable in standard blood tests marketed as health packages, the disease may already have progressed significantly. Many diagnostic labs market blood test packages as comprehensive health screenings, creating the illusion that these tests can detect cancer.

The myth of routine blood tests for cancer detection

Many diagnostic labs market blood test packages as comprehensive health screenings, creating the illusion that these tests can detect cancer. However, these packages typically do not include the necessary parameters for effective cancer screening. Additionally, they often exclude a critical component: consultation with a doctor. Individuals review their reports, see normal values, and assume they are in good health. However, risk factors such as family history or tobacco use, which significantly increase cancer susceptibility, do not show up in these tests.

Why cancer screenings should be part of your annual health plan

Routine health check-ups should go beyond generic blood tests and include cancer screenings based on age, lifestyle, and family history. Just as people schedule annual cholesterol or diabetes tests, they should also proactively plan cancer screenings that align with their specific risk factors. Doctor consultations are essential to identify these risks and recommend appropriate screenings.

A doctor's assessment is essential in determining an individual’s cancer risk. For instance, a family history of breast cancer significantly raises the risk for future generations. Similarly, a history of smoking can predispose individuals to lung or oral cancers. These crucial risk factors can only be identified through consultation and targeted screening rather than generic blood tests.

Organ-specific screening: A more effective approach

Since cancer affects specific organs, effective screening should be tailored to each organ:

Breast Cancer: Mammography is recommended for individuals at higher risk, typically starting at age 40 or earlier if there is a family history or genetic predisposition.

Lung Cancer: A low-dose CT scan is often needed for individuals aged 55-80 with a history of heavy smoking (30 pack-years or more), and who are either current smokers or have quit within the past 15 years.

Oral Cancer: A clinical examination should be done for individuals over the age of 40, especially for those with a history of tobacco or alcohol use.

Cervical Cancer: Pap smears are the gold standard for screening and are recommended for individuals with a cervix starting at age 21, with regular screenings every 3 years. After age 30, HPV testing can be done alongside the Pap smear every 5 years or continued with Pap smears every 3 years.

These age guidelines may vary based on individual risk factors. Some cancers, like ovarian and uterine cancer, do not yet have reliable screening tests. Unlike breast and cervical cancers, which have well-established screening protocols, ovarian and uterine cancers remain challenging to detect early through routine tests.

The future of cancer risk assessment

While researchers are exploring genetic tests to predict cancer risk, these tests are still in their early stages. Currently, genetic mutations can be identified in diagnosed cancer patients, but accurately predicting future cancer development in healthy individuals remains a work in progress. Until research advances further, relying solely on genetic tests for cancer prediction is not feasible.

Advances in cancer treatment and technology

Modern surgical techniques, including robotic surgery and 3D printing, have revolutionized cancer treatment by improving precision and predictability. In surgeries involving the removal of affected bones, such as in head, neck, and bone cancers, 3D-printed implants allow for exact reconstruction. This ensures better functional and cosmetic outcomes, reducing the variability associated with manual procedures.

For example, in jaw cancer cases where the bone needs to be replaced, 3D printing enables the creation of custom implants before the surgery. This allows surgeons to restore both function and appearance immediately, preventing issues like difficulty in chewing and malnourishment.

A proactive approach that includes personalized screenings, doctor consultations, and awareness of genetic and lifestyle risks is necessary. Just as you schedule an annual physical, ensure that your check-up includes cancer screenings tailored to your individual risk factors.

Inputs by Dr. Shubham Jain, Sr. Consultant & Unit Head-Surgical Oncology, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC), Niti Bagh, South Delhi