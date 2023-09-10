World Suicide Prevention Day| Aamir Khan's daughter Ira says people scared of using the word ‘suicide’: We should talk

Ira Khan has been working towards spreading awareness around mental health. Among the many things she has observed is a stigma associated to the subject. This, perhaps, stems from a lack of knowledge.

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, speaks up on World Suicide Prevention Day

On World Suicide Prevention Day, today, her mental health foundation, Agastu, is set to organise an awareness drive in Mumbai. She tells us, “Everybody is scared of saying the word suicide because death is a very scary thing, and it’s understandable. But, that is exactly why we should start talking about it. When you understand what it means and know you can do something about it, you realise it doesn’t happen without any warning signs. There is stigma, but lack of knowledge, too.”

The daughter of actor Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, Ira has battled clinical depression, but never really encountered any thoughts that reached a point of no return. “A lot of people think only those with mental health issues get suicidal thoughts. That’s not true. A lot of things happen together... It is actually very complicated. Also, people forget that someone with no mental illness can still feel very alone,” she says, asserting that finding something that gives you hope is paramount in life.

“Reaching out to people is a very big part. If we know there are many little things people can do to prevent this (suicide)... It’s not so dreadful or hopeless, there is hope. People often think if they ask someone if they are feeling suicidal, they might put the thought in the person’s head. It doesn’t work like that,” adds the 26-year-old, who is currently engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918