Why is orange having a moment in fashion?

Gwyneth Paltrow’s bright orange tracksuit on Late Night with Seth Meyers made it playful, while Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s matching orange leather looks framed it as fashion-forward. Even tech joined the conversation, with the latest iPhone reinforcing its mainstream appeal.

When Taylor Swift unveiled the cover of The Life of a Showgirl, featuring what she called “Portofino Orange Glitter”, orange shot straight onto moodboards and Instagram feeds. Since then, the hue has emerged as fashion’s most emotionally-charged colour of the moment.

On the runway, SS26 collections — from Alberta Ferretti to Miu Miu — used orange strategically, from citrus cardigans to fluid dresses. Closer to home, actor Ananya Panday’s vivid Banarasi brocade saree by Swadesh showcased tradition through a modern lens.

A colour with cultural memory Fashion’s renewed love for orange goes beyond novelty. Rooted in textile traditions derived from saffron, turmeric and madder dyes, the colour has long symbolised purity and spiritual awakening in Hindu and Buddhist iconography. This historical depth makes today’s comeback cultural grounded, rather than gimmicky.

Why it feels right Psychologically, orange represents optimism, warmth and creativity. Designer Aniket Satam describes it as a signifier of resilience. “As we are closing this chapter of a very uncertain 2025, we are thriving and living for a positive future,” he says, adding that orange acts as “a warm hug” amid global unrest.

Designer Shruti Sancheti notes its emotional versatility: “Though bold, there is something inherently calming about it. Its universality is key since orange complements most skin tones and carries an emotional warmth that transcends fleeting trends.”