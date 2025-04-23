World Book Day 2025: Voracious readers' top book recos for non-readers to pick up the habit!

Reading is objectively one of the most gratifying and self-nurturing habits one can take to. After all, what better way than to traverse multiple carefully crafted worlds, that too through your own mind's eye? That being said, cultivating that kind of creativity, and before that, patience, is tough and waning in a day and age characterised by instant gratification. So from those who have held onto the gift of loving books, through the various phases of their lives, here are some top recommendations from readers the world over, which are sure to draw you in smoothly into the allure of being a reader — maybe in a way that will finally stick this time around! Book recos for non-readers to kickstart the habit on World Book Day 2025(Photo: Dara Agruss Design)

The Alchemist

Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist is a short yet impactful novel that's easy to get into, even for people who aren't usually drawn to reading. With its straightforward, almost storybook style and emphasis on timeless themes like personal growth and chasing your dreams, it's an engaging and uplifting read for just about anyone.

Fahrenheit 451

Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451, deals with the themes of censorship, over-conformity, and the true price of independent thinking — the value of which is only understood when it is seriously threatened, or completely taken away. This is actually a great diving point for non-readers as the cult classic is not only relevant in terms of the ever-changing political context, but also carries very simple, straightforward language, making it a super-smooth read.

Holes

Louis Sachar's Holes may be a young adult novel, but it does a great job of keeping the reader engaged between its many practical and emotionally-charged plot points, in addition to the fact that the larger timeline oscillates between the past and present, compelling one to stay engaged each time they pick it up.

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Douglas Adams' uber-popular franchise, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, marries science fiction with comedy, promises you chuckle after chuckle as you ease into the pages, feeling rather comforted. The plot isn't complicated, and is filled to the brim with imaginative story-telling with exploration and wonder being major themes. A perfect balance then, for new readers on the block.

The Book Thief

Another cult classic on this list, The Book Thief is actually a great starting point for former voracious readers, who lost touch with the habit and are desperately trying to get back into the loop of things. Wrought with emotion and one of the most unanimously agreed upon solid storylines, this Markus Zusak novel is too easy a pick in this regard.

So, this World Book Day, which of these reads will you be immersing yourself in?