World Cancer Day︱I realised that cancer was in my life to make it better: Vibhu

Actor Vibhu Raghave says that he has been able to fight cancer because of the tremendous support from “the universe, family and buddies who make me believe that whatever is happening is for a reason”. Actor Vibhu Raghave

On World Cancer Day today, he recalls “dark moments when you don’t know what’s right or wrong”. “You want to end your life because of extreme pain. I, too, was about to give up. But, someone showed up and pulled me out of it. Though, I have stage four cancer, I am at peace because of the support of my friends and crowdfunding.”

From putting up a real fight and gradually winning, Raghave has not given up. He adds, “When I was diagnosed with colon cancer in January 2022, I was in denial, shock and scared too. I was like, ‘why me?’ Few weeks into the treatment and something shifted in me. I realised that cancer was in my life to make my life better but I didn’t understand how tough it would be. I was not scared of dying but the treatment is harder than the disease. Fighting cancer means attacking it from all sides and above all, believing in yourself.”

The actor-anchor has continued his treatment — medically and spiritually, even travelled to Dharmashala to seek help from healers which has helped. Now, Raghave has decided that no matter how he looks, he will start working. “I have been working on my podcast and eventually will start shoot in March,” he ends