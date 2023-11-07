Young Indian footballers from underprivileged background meet UK PM Sunak

Around 16 underprivileged children from different Indian cities travelled to the UK recently for a football tournament. Organised by Mumbai's Oscar Foundation, the educational tour to the UK saw the kids play friendly football matches with UK host school students as part of the cultural exchange programme organised by an Indian NGO that’s a S4D (Sports for Development) organisation. The children played seven football matches with school teams, attended educational workshops and enjoyed a sightseeing tour of London.

Indian students with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

They also got a chance to meet UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, at his residence in London. “During the meeting, the children shared their life experience, their commitment to education, passion for football and belief in gender equality with the PM and his wife, Akshata Murty,” says a source.

Kids during a match

Talking about the opportunity, young player Akshay Rathod from Yadgir, Karnataka, says, “I had an unforgettable experience going to the UK and playing football with the teams there. Not only did it help me improve my game, but also had a positive impact on my academic development. Meeting the Duchess of Edinburgh and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was an honour.“

Another footballer, Aarti Chavan, from Mumbai, says, “Football has always been more than just a game, it is like oxygen to me. My recent experience playing against schools in the UK was truly amazing and unforgettable.”

Jyoti Kumari from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan , who “just returned from an amazing tour of the UK” says she never dreamt of playing internationally and meeting such dignitaries. “We got to meet some wonderful school students and play football with them. It felt amazing to talk to PM Sunak and share with him my commitment towards education and my passion for football,” she says.

Ashok Rathod, Founder, Oscar Foundation, says, “Prime Minister Sunak was very welcoming and appreciative of our belief that the power of sports can change lives. The children were also thrilled to meet Prime Minister Sunak and his wife."

