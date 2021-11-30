HT Leadership Summit 2021 Day 1 Live: 'Strict regulations needed' - Usain Bolt on doping
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 Live Updates: The 19th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit starts with legendary Jamaican sprinter and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt gracing us as the first speaker of the event. Bolt, who drew curtains on his glittering track and field career in 2017, is the world's fastest man having completed the 100m dash in just 9.58 seconds more than a decade ago. Spread through five days, leaders and icons will talk about what "The New World Order" means to countries across the world that are still grappling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their health, economies and other systems. Catch the LIVE updates of Day 1 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021:
Nov 30, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Usain Bolt on racism
“It hasn’t been anything massive for me. Always tried to ignore the small matters but I have been in situations where people have approached for the colour of my skin but have always tried to move past it. Need to speak on it and try our best to let everyone aware as to what we feel. Hopefully we can come together and be a better world.”
Nov 30, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Usain Bolt on doping
“We have tried everything in sports to eliminate doping. But you need to put in more strict regulations to stop people from cheating. I tried to live a respectful live. I understood what it meant to show the world so that younger kids can look up to me. A lot of people want to take short routes. I urge them to be the best version of themselves.”
Nov 30, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Usain Bolt on ‘keeping track of the sport’
“I do watch a few races, but when the pandemic ends, I will definitely go to all these meets. I’ve never had the opportunity to go to the stadium and watch.”
Nov 30, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Usain Bolt at HTLS 2021
“At a start it was self-shock. As a 15-year-old being famous in a country is kind a self-shock to me. People coming asking for pictures, autographs. I figured out that I have responsibility now as person look up to and be a role model for the youngsters. I'm sure I've carried that along through my life.”
Nov 30, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Usain Bolt at HTLS 2021
“It wasn’t all about running, I was trying to entertain. I think that's why people love me. That's one thing people enjoy. It's who I am as a person. I just like to laugh. Have a good vibe. Have a good time”
Nov 30, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Usain Bolt on toughest rival
"Justin Gatlin was my toughest rival, mentally he was always there. Always ready to go. He was my toughest rival but it was fun."
Nov 30, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Usain Bolt - I don't intimidate my rivals
"I'm just a nice person, for me I'm always smiling at talking to smile at people."
Nov 30, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Usain Bolt at HTLS 2021
"I was talented at a young age. It was about running at one time. I remember running the hardest. I tried to beat guys who came second at World Championship. That was the moment I went to my coach. That's when I really turned my life around. I was like 'I need to do more'."
Nov 30, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Usain Bolt on social media
"Social media puts so much pressure on young top athletes. One thing I stayed away from while growing up was social media"
Nov 30, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Usain Bolt on pressure of expectations
"Because I started young at 15, everyone was looking at me to get into the senior level. After I got into the senior level, it took me a while to compete with the big boys, training harder. So I kind a went through a slum where it was just hard times. People criticising, he was only good as a junior, won’t make it in the senior, so it was tough as expectations from me were higher."
Nov 30, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Usain Bolt during HTLS 2021
The eight-time Olympic winner says: "I grew up watching cricket and I had love for football. My cricket coach saw me running as I fast-bowl and he said you should try to run."
Nov 30, 2021 06:36 PM IST
HTLS 2021 begins
The event has begun and Usain Bolt is here to grace us with his inspiring story. Ayaz Memon will moderate the session with the elite Jamaican athlete.
Nov 30, 2021 06:31 PM IST
HTLS 2021 begins shortly
We will begin shortly with Usain Bolt's address. Stay tuned!
Nov 30, 2021 06:28 PM IST
What happened in the previous edition?
The last Summit was held virtually and it aimed to drive conversations that could help with 'Defining a New Era' as global leaders from the world of politics, business, health, sport, lifestyle and entertainment talked about what the future holds for India and the world.
Nov 30, 2021 06:25 PM IST
What is HTLS
The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit was launched in 2003 with an aim to bring together renowned personalities to take on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas and chalk out solutions through these engaging conversations.
Nov 30, 2021 06:22 PM IST
HTLS 2021: ‘The New World Order’
Spread through five days, leaders and icons will talk about what "The New World Order" means to countries across the world that are still grappling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their health, economies and other systems.
Nov 30, 2021 06:19 PM IST
HTLS 2021: Guests who will grace Day 1
The evening will also see popular sports journalist and write Ayaz Memon. Towards the end of Day 1, Dr Akiko Iwasaki, who is the professor of immunology at the Yale University, will be seen interacting with Sanchita Sharma, a health communication specialist.
Nov 30, 2021 06:12 PM IST
HTLS 2021: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the opening day of the 19th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The event will start at 06:30 pm with eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt gracing us as the first speaker of the event. Stay tuned for further updates!
