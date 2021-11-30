Live HT Leadership Summit 2021 Day 1 Live: 'Strict regulations needed' - Usain Bolt on doping Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 Live Updates: Spread through five days, the event will see leaders and icons from various sectors talk about what "The New World Order" means to countries across the world that are still grappling with the impact of Covid-19. HT Leadership Summit Live: Usain Bolt in conversation with Ayaz Memon By hindustantimes.com OPEN APP Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 Live Updates: The 19th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit starts with legendary Jamaican sprinter and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt gracing us as the first speaker of the event. Bolt, who drew curtains on his glittering track and field career in 2017, is the world's fastest man having completed the 100m dash in just 9.58 seconds more than a decade ago. Spread through five days, leaders and icons will talk about what "The New World Order" means to countries across the world that are still grappling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their health, economies and other systems. Catch the LIVE updates of Day 1 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021: SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON hindustan times leadership summit Topics