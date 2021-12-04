HT Leadership Summit 2021 concludes with a reflection on 'New World Order'

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 Live Updates: The 19th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit closed on Saturday as Union ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman talked about the government’s plan for the country along with other icons, who deliberated and put forward their ideas on a new world order.

Shah and Sitharaman were not the only leaders from their field who talked about politics and the issues facing the country. Chief ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh—Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel—weighed in on the upcoming elections in their states amid the challenges facing their Congress party.

As Channi spoke about bringing in changes in Punjab after being appointed the chief minister amid a power tussle in the party, Baghel declared the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will not stand a chance in the upcoming states poll, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

The last day of HTLS 2021 also saw Olympic gold medallists Avani Lekhara, Sunil Antil, and Bajrang Punia talk about the grit and glory of the sports they play. In one of the seven sessions, Supreme Court judge Justice UU Lalit shed light on the legal system and called for changes so that those seeking justice are not disappointed.

Actors Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were in attendance in the very last session of HTLS 2021 as they talked about how Bollywood plotted to take on the pandemic and their growth as performers while steering through the challenges of the tinsel town. Catch the LIVE updates of Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021: