HTLS 2021 begins today, new world order on agenda

The 19th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit will begin on Tuesday as Union ministers, senior politicians, judges, sportspersons and actors among others will come together to discuss issues the world faces in the present as well as find solutions for a better future.

Spread through five days, leaders and icons will talk about what "The New World Order" means to countries across the world that are still grappling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their health, economies and other systems.

This year, Union home ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar will be speaking during the HTLS. The chief ministers of Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh—Uddhav Thackeray, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel—will also take part in this year’s HTLS.

Olympians and Paralympians Usain Bolt, Abhinav Binda, Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil as well as business leaders—Google’s Sundar Pichai, Sequoia Capital’s Rajan Anandan, Mobikwik’s Upasana Taku and hotelier Sonu Shivdasani—will speak on issues facing their respective fields.

As the coronavirus pandemic saw another turn with the discovery of the omicron variant, scientists Valter Longo and Akiko Iwasaki will talk about what can be done to tackle such a crisis.

The former chief justice of India Dipak Misra and justice UU Lalit are also among the speakers. Lawrence H Summers, director of the White House National Economic Council, and architect Bimal Patel will throw light on what needs to be done.

Last but not the least, actors Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor will also bring in their experience and glamour to the latest edition of HTLS.

The last Summit, which was held virtually, aimed to drive conversations that could help with 'Defining a New Era' as global leaders from the world of politics, business, health, sport, lifestyle and entertainment talked about what the future holds for India and the world.

Launched in 2003, the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit looks to bring together leaders to take on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas and chalk out solutions through these engaging conversations.

