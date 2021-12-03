PM Modi inspires us to work hard, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan at HTLS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working hard to put India’s position as a leader firmly on the global scheme of things and the 21st century will belong to the country, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS).

India is transforming into a prosperous and dignified nation under the leadership of PM Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while speaking with Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times’ national political editor, on the fourth day of the HTLS 2021.

“Heads of other states look up to PM Modi. Global leaders have lauded PM Modi when he launched 'One Sun One World One Grid’,” Chouhan said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also talked about the opposition criticism on the farm laws, his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and what he plans to do.

Amid the opposition criticism against the three central farm laws, which have now been repealed, Chouhan said PM Modi does everything in the nation's interest.

“The Prime Minister is doing everything to support farmers,” he said.

Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar and the Centre kept the channel of communication open with farmers’ leaders, he pointed out.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister also took on the opposition, including leaders like Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

On Rahul Gandhi’s comment that he will present a list of the farmers killed during their protest against the farm laws, he said nobody takes him seriously.

“I don’t take Rahulji’s comments very seriously because he hasn’t seen villages and their life. Otherwise, the Congress party wouldn’t have been facing the threat that it is… People too do not take him seriously because of his comments,” he said.

On its part, the Centre has said it has "no record" of the deaths of farmers who were protesting the three contentious laws and "hence the question (of aid) does not arise."

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister also pointed to the Congress’ treatment of its leaders, including former leader Amarinder Singh. “Congress has created an environment where it alienated serious political leaders like Captain Amarinder Singh. When the party has leaders like Rahul Gandhi, it doesn't need any external enemies,” he said.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said Mamata Banerjee, who is trying to cobble up a united opposition and criticised the Congress party-led UPA, and other opposition leaders can keep fighting among themselves, PM Modi’s mandate is very strong. He was asked whether the Trinamool Congress leader can come up as a formidable challenge.

On Omicron, the latest variant of the coronavirus, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he is concerned but not worried as he listed the measures put in place by his government to tackle the spread of the infection. Chouhan said he has not imposed strict restrictions but the minimum to control the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to vaccinate 100 per cent of people in the state against Covid-19 by end of December. We will not have to really impose any strict rule,” Chouhan also said.

“In a country like India if you look at the rate of vaccination as compared to other countries, it is commendable,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 tally stands at 793,199 and the related death toll at 10,528 as on Thursday. According to data, 88,730,745 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 5,51,900 jabs were given on Thursday.