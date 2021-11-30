HTLS 2021: ‘Need strict regulations for people wanting to cheat’ - Usain Bolt on doping

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt on Tuesday addressed the key challenges a budding athlete comes across in his career. Speaking in the 19th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the decorated Jamaican athlete also touched upon racism, which have been highlighted by elite sports personalities in recent times, voicing their opinion against the social injustice.

Addressing the racism factor and answering if the 35-year-old ever faced any such incident in past, Bolt said it has not impacted him “massively” but is happy to see more people speaking up on it and making others aware.

“It hasn’t been anything massive for me. I've always tried to ignore the smaller ones but I've been in situations where people have approached me because of the colour of my skin. But I've always lived positive and tried to move past it."

"And as you said in America it has become so bigger, now everyone is speaking out and telling their stories about what they have been through. It's a problem and I think we need to speak on it and try our best to let everyone be aware and let them know how we feel as people. Hopefully in the future we can all come together and be a better world,” Bolt told popular sports writer Ayaz Memon during the summit.

Bolt also discussed about his toughest rival and had some words of advice for youngsters on how not to get involved in doping.

"Justin Gatlin for me was my toughest rival. Because mentally he was always there. He's always ready to go and has proven himself to be champion person. He was my toughest rival but it was fun," said Bolt.

The 35-year-old advised the juniors to stay away from taking “shorter routes” and put in all the dedication in store as things won't turn overnight.

“We have tried everything in sports to eliminate doping. But I think we have to continue putting in more strict regulations to deter people from wanting to cheat."

"I tried to live a respectful live. I understood what it meant to show the world that it could be done, so that younger kids can look up to me and say ‘Usain did all these good things without taking drugs’. It's all about hardwork and dedication and a lot of people want to take short routes. I always wanted to be the best version of myself.”

“So young athletes listen, it's all about dedication and hard work, it won't happen overnight,” the Jamaican added.

