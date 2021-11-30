HTLS 2021: ‘R-Day parade will take place on Central Vista’, says architect Bimal Patel in chat with R Sukumar

Renowned architect Bimal Patel in a conversation with Hindustan Times' editor-in-chief R Sukumar at the 19th HT Leadership Summit on Tuesday said the Republic Day parade in 2022 will take place on the new Central Vista that is coming up in New Delhi.

The president of Ahmedabad-based Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology said the people using Parliament want the difficulties being faced in using the House to be addressed. “The current structure was meant to be used as Council House. Central Vista is the most important public space, but there is a whole laundry list of problems,” Patel told the editor of Hindustan Times.

Addressing the apprehensions that people have, Patel said they are well-founded.

“So much of change that we see around us is problematic, takes away old memories. But besides being emotive, people should look at the facts, and what is being proposed. Since our approach is respectful of history, there shouldn't be any problem,” Patel said.