‘Variants like omicron changing herd immunity level’: Immunobiologist on HTLS

A leading virologist, who has spread awareness about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, believes that with the emergence of new variants like omicron, the percentage needed to achieve herd immunity is changing rapidly.

“The percentage needed to achieve herd immunity changing due to new and highly transmissible variants like omicron,” Akiko Iwasaki, Professor of immunobiology at Yale University, said at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on Tuesday.

“The needle keeps going up and up, we need to immunise more and more people,” the professor told Sanchita Sharma, adding that the herd immunity percentage for omicron not known yet.

She highlighted that the pandemic has taught governments and the people in general many important lessons.

“We now know that masks help in stopping the spread of infection. It was not encouraged in the initial stage. In fact, implementation of measures like these was less than desirable in early days. Then there are hesitancies around different vaccines. Mandatory vaccinations very important to contain the virus,” said professor Iwasaki.

She also warned against holding gatherings in closed spaces without proper ventilation - a common occurring in India during the current wedding season - saying it is a cause of concern.

“I am hoping that the worst is behind us. The worst is yet to come if we don't get more people vaccinated. However, with some countries getting significant number of their population vaccinated gives me hope that the worst is behind us,” the professor said at HTLS.

Omicron was first detected on November 24 this year, in southern Africa. Since then, it has spread to more than a dozen countries, concerning healthcare authorities. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already classified it as a variant of concern.

Omicron is believed to be more virulent than the delta strain, which is leading the current spread of Covid-19. It has more than 30 mutations, which health experts believe make it immune to existing vaccines.