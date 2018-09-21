Described as ‘India’s first literary popstar’ by world-renowned film director Shekhar Kapur, Amish’s unique combination of crackling story-telling, religious symbolism and profound philosophies has turned him into an Indian publishing phenomenon, with spiritual guru Deepak Chopra hailing Amish’s books as ‘archetypal and stirring’.

Amish’s 6 books till now — The Immortals of Meluha (2010), The Secret of the Nagas (2011) and The Oath of the Vayuputras (2013), which collectively comprise the Shiva Trilogy, and Ram - Scion of Ikshvaku (Book 1 of the Ram Chandra Series) (2015), Sita – Warrior of Mithila (Book 2 of the Ram Chandra Series) (2017), and Immortal India – Young Country, Timeless Civilisation (Amish’s first non-fiction book) (2017) — have 4 million copies in print with Gross retail sales of Rs. 120 crores.

His books have been translated into 19 Indian and International languages.

The Shiva Trilogy is the fastest selling book series in Indian publishing history. The Ram Chandra Series is the second fastest selling book series in Indian publishing history, with Ram - Scion of Ikshvaku, (Book 1 of the Ram Chandra Series), being the highest selling book of 2015 and Sita – Warrior of Mithila (Book 2 of the Ram Chandra Series), being the highest selling book of 2017. Immortal India – Young Country, Timeless Civilisation, Amish’s first non-fiction book has been on the bestselling charts since its launch in August 2017. The Indian language translations of Amish’s books have sold over 5 lakh copies, breaking records in this space as well.

Amish is a graduate of IIM-Calcutta and worked for 14 years in the financial services industry before turning to full-time writing.

Notable Accolades

Recipient of:

Distinguished Alumnus Award (IIM - Calcutta) 2017

Icon of the Year Award 2017

Raymond Crossword Book Award 2016

Dainik Bhaskar Literature Award 2016

Pride of India Award (Literature) 2015 & 2014

Communicator of the Year by PR Council of India 2014

Society Young Achievers Award for literature 2013

Man of the Year by Radio City 2013

Other milestones:

Forbes Magazine has listed Amish amongst the 100 most influential celebrities in India (in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2017)

GQ 50 Most Influential Young Indians

Selected as an Eisenhower Fellow, a prestigious American programme for outstanding leaders from around the world

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 23:05 IST