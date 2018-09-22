Angela Missoni is the Creative Director of Missoni, the iconic and beloved brand that has been at the forefront of Italian fashion since her parents, Ottavio and Rosita, started designing their unconventional and distinctive patterned knits in 1953. Tied to the aesthetic innovation and technical invention that have continuously changed the identity of knitwear, Missoni is one of the best-known, loved, and recognized fashion and design brands in the world.

Missoni inaugurated - and has affirmed for over sixty years - an unmistakable way of dressing and living: with a colorful “put-together” of zigzag motifs, stripes, waves, and slub yarns in a patchwork of geometric and floral jacquard.

Missoni, who celebrated her 20th year as Creative Director last year, is responsible for bringing her family’s business forward, reinventing the historied house codes season after season and infusing the brand with a new and modern energy. She assumes sole responsibility for the company’s inimitable style, including the men’s collection and licensees, and has offered the brand’s signature aesthetic to a number of high-profile partnerships and collaborations, most notably the Missoni for Target collection in 2011. Angela

Missoni is also credited with renewing the brand’s global store concept and for giving the ad campaigns a contemporary slant, working with talents including Mert Alas, Marcus Piggott, Mario Testino, Ryan McGinley, Juergen Teller, Kenneth Anger and Harley Weir. Angela Missoni’s myriad contributions have solidified Missoni as one of the best representatives of Italian fashion and design.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 00:17 IST