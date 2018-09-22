Devendra Fadnavis is the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader to become the chief minister of Maharashtra in 2014. He heads an alliance government with the Shiv Sena.

Fadnavis represents a younger generation of BJP politicians who command grassroots support. He was one of the youngest leaders to become the mayor of Nagpur which is in the Vidharbha region of the state. He has been closely associated with the RSS.

Devendra Fadnavis has won praise for the “Jalyukta Shivir” campaign which aims to eliminate water distress in the state of Maharashtra.

