Rajnath Singh is the Union Minister for Home Affairs and among the top four ministers of the government. Singh, in his decades-long career in politics, has been the Bharatiya Janata Party’s president, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the Union Minister for Surface Transport and Agriculture.

Singh, as Home Minister, has vowed to bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir through development and good governance.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 19:17 IST