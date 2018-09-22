S Jaishankar, a veteran diplomat and former Indian foreign secretary, is considered the architect of the Indo-US nuclear deal of 2008.

Jaishankar, as an IFS officer, served in Moscow before the Soviet Union disintegrated and in Sri Lanka when the Indian Peace Keeping Force was deployed in the island nation. He was India’s envoy to the United States, China, the Czech Republic and Singapore, making him an expert on the East and the West.

Jaishankar, as foreign secretary, helped negotiate a peaceful resolution to the stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam. He paved the way for Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel in July 2017, the first by an Indian prime minister. It was during his tenure that India began its open engagement with the US-led Western world.

Jaishankar now works as the Tata Group’s President, Global Corporate Affairs.

