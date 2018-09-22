As an actor, producer, and musician, two-time Academy Award nominee and Grammy Award Winner Will Smith has enjoyed a diverse career encompassing films, television, and multi-platinum records.

Smith’s vast filmography includes transformative portrayals of true-life icons in “Ali”, “The Pursuit of Happyness”, and “Concussion”. He has headlined an extraordinary list of hit films including “Hitch”, “I am Legend”, “I, Robot”, “Independence Day”, and “Men in Black I, II, & III”, “Suicide Squad” and most recently appeared in Netflix’s fantasy cop drama film “Bright.” Smith was recently seen hosting the ten-part television documentary series “One Strange Rock” which premiered on National Geographic in March 2018. Next year, he lends his voice to 20th Century FOX Animation’s “Spies in Disguise” alongside Tom Holland and stars in Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” in the iconic role of the Genie, directed by Guy Ritchie. Smith is currently in production on Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man” which will be out fall of 2019.

Smith began his career as a musician selling millions of records worldwide before crossing over into television with the beloved “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”. In 1998 he, and partner James Lassiter, founded production and management company Overbrook Entertainment, which has produced numerous top film and television projects. In addition to his artistic achievements, he founded the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF) with his wife Jada. WJSFF is a non-profit, philanthropic organization committed to improving lives and investing in organizations and initiatives that empower traditionally overlooked communities.

