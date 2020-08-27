Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:13 IST

Actor Kavin Dave started as a child artiste and feels those were different times but he got to learn a lot during his very first project. “Those were different times. Less competition and more freedom for children who wanted to work in TV or films. For me it was so much fun when I shot for my first show ‘Filmy Chakkar’. The shoot was fixed for weekends and it was more like a picnic for me.”

The actor remembers, “Working with likes of Satish (Shah) sir and Ratna (Pathak Shah) maam made me grasp the art of acting specially figuring out the concept of perfect comic timing. Today, I feel sad seeing small children auditioning for shows. There is too much competition and they are under a lot of pressure.”

Kavin has played positive, funny characters in a number of films and shows ‘Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi’, ‘Kick’, ‘I Hate Luv Stories’, ‘Ristha.com’ and more. “I started with a light hearted comedy show so I love entertaining people with correct dose of humour. As a kid I did shows for five-six years and left acting for studies. It was during college I took up theatre and I am still doing plays. It was in 2008 that I got a chance to be a part of four-month long workshop and production under Pt Satyadev Dubey with Prithvi Theatre. That’s where I learned it all. And then series and TV commercials followed before I got films,” said the ‘My Name Is Khan’ over phone.

Talking about his first Hindi film, he shared an anecdote, “In ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’ we had this one particular scene with Irrfan sir and during the shoot I was flooded with memories as I had done a TV series with him where he played my father. And it was like a ‘wow’ moment and the best part was when I told him that ten years back, we had worked together, he was like, ‘O! yes…I remember.’ It was an absolute nostalgic bit for me,” he said.

Currently, Kavin is seen portraying a negative character for a web-series, “I was too excited to be a part of ‘Flesh’ because I was getting a chance to experiment. I believe it is important to discuss issues like human trafficking. I am playing a transporter who is part of this ugly business. It is difficult to get into skin of such characters though I had played grey role in my film ‘Crook’ but this was totally a negative guy. My next OTT series ‘Scam’ will also stream soon.”

Theatre too has been keeping Kavin busy, “I love theatre and my last play ‘Catch 22’ was well received but due to the ongoing crisis the shows are on hold.”