I want to sing for all music composers, says Ankit Tiwari

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 19:20 IST



Composer-singer Ankit Tiwari had his share of struggles before making it big with songs like, ‘Sunn Raha Hai…,’ ‘Galliyan,’ in Bollywood. A number awards and appreciation later, there has been no looking back for the Kanpur-born musician. “It has been a contented journey as I made it without a filmi background tag, but at the same time, a lot remains to be done because there is much good music in me.”

Remembering his days, when he left for Mumbai, Ankit said, “Oh, it was a tough call to reach Mumbai leaving friends and home behind but I knew ‘it’s now or never’. So I embarked on my new journey. I remember how after much struggle, when things were not working, my mother asked me to come back and I was like, ‘Mummy fail toh ho jaane do theek se…varna malal rahega…’ But thankfully, I was able to get work, and the rest is history.”

The singer feels that as he is known as a composer - singer, very few songs of other composers come to him to sing. “I’m a born music lover and want to sing for all music composers as well but due to some false impression many makers feel that I prefer to make my own music and sing, though I’m equally comfortable in both. At the end of the day, it is good music that matters to me, so I’m open to offers,” said, the ‘Dil Darbadar’ singer (from the blockbuster ‘PK’).

Ankit s worked tirelessly in the last few months on the music of various music albums, films including ‘Ek Villan 2’ and singles, “Besides, I’ll also be seen on TV next year for Indian Pro Music League, a fun musical show where I’ll be captain of Team Uttar Pradesh.”